Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Max Fried, Freddy Peralta, and more for May 18, 2025

Today’s MLB pitching slate offers a mix of strikeout opportunities, featuring some of the game’s most reliable arms alongside high-upside performers. Max Fried enters with a near-flawless season, boasting elite control and a strikeout rate that makes the over 5.5 Ks line an appealing target.

Meanwhile, Colin Rea stands out for his steady, consistent strikeout production, offering a safe floor in this matchup. On the bolder side, Freddy Peralta’s electric arsenal and high strikeout rate position him as a strong candidate to surpass his strikeout expectations.

This mix of safe and bold picks provides a well-rounded approach to today’s strikeout props, balancing reliability with upside in key matchups across the league.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Max Fried over 5.5 strikeouts (-140)

Max Fried might carve them up tonight - Source: Imagn

Max Fried has been untouchable this season, running a flawless 6-0 with an astonishing 1.11 ERA. In 56.2 innings, he’s dominated hitters with pinpoint control, fanning 52 batters at a strong 8.3 K/9 rate. The Mets’ lineup has struggled to make solid contact, making Fried’s strikeout total a reliable bet tonight.

#4. Framber Valdez under 5.5 strikeouts (-150)

Framber Valdez might not hit 6 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Framber Valdez brings a solid 3.54 ERA but leans more on inducing contact than strikeouts, reflected in his 1.14 WHIP and walk rate near three per nine innings. With 51 Ks in 56 innings, his control wavers, making the under 5.5 strikeouts a smart play as he focuses on efficiency over punchouts.

#3. Merrill Kelly under 6.5 strikeouts (-150)

Merrill Kelly might not hit 6 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Merrill Kelly’s 3.71 ERA and 1.06 WHIP show solid control, but his strikeout numbers have dipped lately. Only once in five starts has he hit seven Ks, and with a modest 7.2 K/9, under 6.5 strikeouts fits his current groove perfectly.

#2. Colin Rea over 4.5 strikeouts (-160) - Safest Pick

Colin Rea is the safest pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Colin Rea is quietly consistent with a 3-0 record and 2.48 ERA, striking out batters steadily at 7.2 K/9. His control and low damage make the over 4.5 strikeouts the safest bet, expecting him to keep racking up Ks in a favorable matchup.

#1. Freddy Peralta over 6.5 strikeouts (+105) - Bold Pick

Freddy Peralta is a bold prediction of the day - Source: Imagn

Freddy Peralta’s electric stuff yields a 9.2 K/9 rate despite a higher walk rate. His ability to generate swings and misses makes over 6.5 strikeouts an enticing, bold pick, especially against a strikeout-prone lineup ready to struggle with his high velocity and sharp breaking pitches.

