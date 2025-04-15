Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Max Fried, Jack Flaherty and more for April 15, 2025

There are 30 MLB games today, which means each team is on the schedule (barring some rainouts) and will have a starting pitcher. That means for the popular strikeout prop bet, there are 30 lines to choose from.

Determining which pitchers will or won't hit their overs and rack up a lot of strikeouts is a challenge in and of itself. It's even more difficult when there are literally the maximum amount of lines to sift through. Fortunately, we've got some of today's best bets from DraftKings to take a look at.

Note: Odds are subject to change and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Best MLB strikeout prop bets April 15

5) Nick Lodolo: under 5.5 -130

Nick Lodolo isn't striking anyone out (Imagn)

Nick Lodolo has been excellent this year for the Cincinnati Reds, posting an ERA under 1.00 through three starts. He's doing it without strikeouts, though. An 11.3% K rate is minuscule, and a 3.86 K/9 is somehow even more surprising. He's an easy choice to take the under even against the Seattle Mariners, a team that strikes out a fair amount.

4) Max Fried: over 5.5 -135

Take the over on Max Fried today (Imagn)

Max Fried has been picked to go under on his last two strikeout lines, but he's hit the over in both. He's been excellent for the New York Yankees this year, posting a 26.9% K rate and 10.90 K/9 (would be second-best for Fried's career). Today against the Kansas City Royals, who struggled with Carlos Carrasco last night, Fried should have a good day.

3) Charlie Morton: over 5.5 -155

Take the over on Charlie Morton today (Imagn)

Charlie Morton isn't having a great year for the Baltimore Orioles, but he is striking out just under 26% of the batters he's faced. He's facing the Cleveland Guardians, a team that doesn't strike out a ton but isn't that dominant offensively this year. He's due for a positive regression, so take the over on Morton today.

2) Jack Flaherty: over 5.5 -155 (Safest pick of the day)

Jack Flaherty is today's safest pick (Imagn)

Jack Flaherty is today's safest pick. The Detroit Tigers starter is striking out 31.8% of batters this year and has a career-best 11.34 K/9. His line is pretty low, possibly because he's facing a good offense in the Milwaukee Brewers. Still, take the over with confidence as he's in top form and 5.5 is not a difficult bar for him to reach.

1) Ryan Pepiot: over 6.5 +100 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Take the over on Ryan Pepiot (Imagn)

Ryan Pepiot is today's bold prediction. The 6.5 line is a bit high for the Tampa Bay Rays starter, and he's only striking out 21.9% of batters faced this year. However, the Boston Red Sox are not hitting right now at all. They just got beat 16-1, so it's a good time to take Pepiot because he's solid and the Red Sox are reeling a bit.

