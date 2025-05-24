Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Max Fried, Tony Gonsolin, and more for May 24, 2025

The strikeout prop board for May 24 is one of those sneaky slates where the matchups quietly tilt in favor of some under-the-radar arms. No Cy Young front-runners on deck, but plenty of capable starters with exploitable spots against high-strikeout lineups. It’s the kind of board built for bettors willing to dig beneath the surface and trust the recent trends over big names.

Today’s card mixes steady veteran performers, a couple of volatile arms in bounce-back spots, and one bold plus-money play that could catch the market off guard. From Max Fried’s dependable command to Michael Wacha’s underrated K upside, these are five strikeout props worth circling before the first pitch.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

#5. Max Fried: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-125)

Max Fried could carve through this lineup with ease - Source: Imagn

Max Fried has been locked in all season, rolling into this matchup against the Rockies with a spotless 6-0 record and an elite 1.29 ERA through 62.2 innings.

He’s quietly punched out 60 batters with a sharp 8.6 K/9 while holding opponents to a .93 WHIP and just three homers all year. What makes this spot appealing is Colorado’s road strikeout rate and Fried’s consistency. This is a value-backed over worth jumping on.

#4. Framber Valdez: Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Framber Valdez could struggle to rack up 7 punchouts- Source: Imagn

Framber Valdez heads into this one with a 3-4 record and a 3.57 ERA over 63 innings, racking up 59 strikeouts and a tidy 1.13 WHIP. His pitch-to-contact style and occasional walk issues (2.7 BB/9) make it tough for him to consistently rack up big K numbers, especially against a Mariners lineup that avoid chasing. With odds shaded toward the under, this looks like a sensible spot to fade the punchouts.

#3. Cristopher Sanchez: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-135)

He might rack up over 6 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Cristopher Sanchez has quietly put together a sharp season for the Phillies, posting a 4-1 record with a 3.10 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 49.1 innings. With an impressive 10.8 K/9 rate, he’s consistently missed bats, clearing the 5.5 strikeout line in three of his last four starts.

Facing an Athletics lineup that ranks among the league’s most strikeout-prone against left-handed pitching, Sanchez is well-positioned to keep that trend alive, especially with his swing-and-miss changeup working as a legit out pitch this year.

#2. Tony Gonsolin: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-165) - Safest Pick of the Day

Tony Gonsolin is the safest prop on the board - Source: Imagn

Tony Gonsolin has shown decent strikeout ability this season with a solid 10.8 K/9 over 20 innings in four games, but recent form paints a different picture. In his last two outings, Gonsolin managed just three and four strikeouts, struggling with command and efficiency while allowing four home runs over that stretch.

With a 4.05 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP, he’s having trouble working deep into games, making the under 5.5 strikeouts a sharp and safe play for today’s slate.

#1. Michael Wacha: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+100) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Michael Wacha is a risky but high-ceiling play - Source: Imagn

Michael Wacha has quietly put together a strong campaign with a 2.86 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP over 56.2 innings, leaning on precision and limiting hard contact with just three homers allowed all year.

While his strikeout rate sits at a modest 6.8 K/9, he’s cleared the 4.5 strikeout line in four of his last six starts, showing flashes of swing-and-miss stuff against lineups that chase. Facing a Twins offense that ranks middle of the pack in strikeout percentage, Wacha’s recent form makes the over 4.5 at plus money a bold but justifiable value shot.

