Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Nick Pivetta, Marcus Stroman and more for April 11, 2025

There are 15 MLB games today, which means there are 30 starting pitchers. With the maximum possible lines to choose from, determining which pitchers will or won't go over their total lines today is as hard as it can be. There are just so many to have to parse through.

There will undoubtedly be pitchers with a lot of strikeouts, and some will have very few. Therein lies the challenge of this prop bet. Fortunately, we've got a list of the best bets from DraftKings today.

Note: Odds are subject to change and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Best MLB strikeout prop bets April 11

5) Marcus Stroman: over 3.5 -150

Take the over on Marcus Stroman (Credits: IMAGN)

Marcus Stroman has been pretty bad this season, and he's not striking batters out very often. He has a 15.8% K rate and 6.23 K/9. However, his line is very low at 3.5 strikeouts. He doesn't even have to do that well against the surging San Francisco Giants on Friday to reach the over, so take that. The New York Yankees ace is expected to get four strikeouts or more.

4) Tanner Bibee: over 5.5 +125 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Tanner Bibee is today's bold prediction (Credits: IMAGN)

Tanner Bibee is today's bold prediction. He has just a 14% K rate and a low 5.59 K/9 rate, which effectively means he has to pitch a complete game for the Cleveland Guardians to get to 5.5 strikeouts. However, he's up against the Kansas City Royals, a team that hasn't exploded offensively this year, so take the over.

3) Brady Singer: over 5.5 -150

Take the over on Brady Singer (Credits: IMAGN)

Brady Singer has a very strong 30.6% K rate and 11.25 K/9 through the first couple of games of the season for the Cincinnati Reds. However, he's facing the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team that strikes out the third-most of anyone. That's as good a recipe for strikeouts as anyone has today, and the 5.5 line isn't all that high. Take the over.

2) Nick Pivetta: under 6.5 +120

Take the under on Nick Pivetta (Credits: IMAGN)

Nick Pivetta has a 20% K rate this season and is averaging 7.20 strikeouts per nine innings. That means he'd probably have to pitch eight or nine innings to get to the over 6.5 line. The San Diego Padres pitcher is facing the Colorado Rockies, though not in Coors Field. Still, take the under since he's not a strikeout pitcher and would need a dominant outing to get to the line.

1) Yoshinobu Yamamoto: under 5.5 -105 (Safest pick of the day)

Today's safest pick is Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Credits: IMAGN)

Today's safest pick is Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Los Angeles Dodgers ace is red-hot now with a 30.2% K rate and 10.69 K/9 (10.53 for his entire career). However, he has an unenviable matchup with the Chicago Cubs. They have a surging offense, which could limit Yamamoto's strikeouts. Take the under, even though he's been having a good year so far.

