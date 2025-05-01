Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Kodai Senga and more for May 1, 2025

Strikeout prop bettors have 11 games on the slate today, with several ace arms toeing the slab and some vulnerable, free-swinging lineups set to oppose them. In a season where strikeouts continue to rise league-wide, finding value in pitcher props means isolating matchups where elite stuff meets weak contact.

Ad

Today’s lineup features Paul Skenes, Seth Lugo, Tyler Mahle, Kodai Senga, and Zac Gallen, each sitting at key totals with odds that hint at how sharp the market views them. From Senga’s dominant swing-and-miss arsenal to Gallen’s under-the-radar matchup value, we’ve pinpointed where the best K prop action sits for today.

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Paul Skenes (Over 6.5 Ks, -130)

Ad

Trending

Pittsburgh Pirates' ace Paul Skenes- Source: Imagn

Skenes has been showing ace-level strikeout material early in 2025, with 39 Ks in 37.2 innings (9.3 K/9) and 7+ strikeouts in three of his last six games. He faces the Cubs today, a team averaging 8.1 strikeouts per game. The over 6.5 Ks at -130 is a good bet with Skenes' consistent strikeout rate and the Cubs' hitting-the-ball-out-of-the-park mentality.

Ad

Seth Lugo (Over 5.5 Ks, -155)

Kansas City Royals' Seth Lugo could pitch over 6 strikeouts today - Source: Imagn

Lugo has flown under the radar as one of the steadier strikeout arms this season with 29 Ks in 38 innings (6.9 K/9) and topping 5.5 Ks in two out of his last four outings. Facing the Rays, which strike out 8.3 times per game, Lugo's over 5.5 Ks bet is an intriguing play. He should carve through the bottom of this order. At -155 (60.8% implied odds), the juice is reasonable for a bet that’s been hitting consistently.

Ad

Tyler Mahle (Under 5.5 Ks, -150)

Texas Rangers' Tyler Mahle will play today - Source: Imagn

Mahle has logged 26 Ks in 6 starts for the season as of 2025, with an average of 4.3 Ks per outing. He goes up against the Athletics today, with a lower rate of strikeouts, 7.4 per contest. In consideration of both Mahle's current strikeout rate and the A's hit-friendly style, the under 5.5 Ks at -150 is a prudent choice.

Ad

Kodai Senga (Over 6.5 Ks, -175) - Safest Bet of the Day

New York Mets' Kodai Senga is safe pick today - Source: Imagn

Senga's been a strikeout machine since returning from injury, with 25 strikeouts over 5 starts this season. He faces the Diamondbacks today, who have an average of 7.4 strikeouts per game. With his high strikeout rate and Arizona's love to swing and miss, the over 6.5 Ks at -175 is the safest bet.

Ad

Zac Gallen (Over 5.5 Ks, +100) - Bold Pick of the Day

Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen is today's bold prediction - Source: Imagn

Gallen has had 35 strikeouts in 6 appearances through 2025, at 5.8 Ks average per game. When starting vs. the Mets, which whiff 7.33 per game, Gallen's over 5.5 Ks line at even money (+100) is an aggressive but not unreasonable bet. His ability to generate swings and misses could lead to a strong outing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More