Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Robbie Ray, Clark Schmidt, and more for July 3, 2025 

As the MLB season reaches its stride, today’s strikeout prop bets spotlight a blend of emerging talents and seasoned pitchers ready to leave their mark. These five arms come in with solid recent form and matchups that set the stage for impressive strikeout totals.

From Clarke Schmidt’s reliable command against the Blue Jays to bold bets on his ability to deliver, this lineup offers intriguing options for anyone looking to cash in on today’s pitching battles.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. David Peterson - Over 5.5 Ks (‑155)

David Peterson might rack up over 6 K’s tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

David Peterson takes on the Brewers with a solid 3.30 ERA across 95 innings and 83 strikeouts, maintaining a consistent 7.8 K/9 pace. While his walk rate is a bit elevated at 3.2 per nine innings, his ability to keep the ball in the park helps control the damage and keep innings under control.

Facing a disciplined Brewers lineup that can still be challenged by quality pitching, Peterson’s over 5.5 strikeouts wager presents a reliable and smart play for today’s slate.

#4. Brandon Pfaadt - Over 4.5 Ks (‑140)

Brandon Pfaadt has the arsenal to silence this lineup (Credits: IMAGN)

Brandon Pfaadt may carry a 5.38 ERA, but don’t overlook his recent strikeout surge.

The righty has recorded back-to-back outings with seven strikeouts each, proving he can dominate when his fastball and sweeping breaking ball are clicking.

His 7.6 K/9 rate doesn’t scream ace, but on a good day, Pfaadt can rack up whiffs, making the over 4.5 Ks a tempting prop against the Giants.

#3. Robbie Ray - Over 5.5 Ks (‑140)

Robbie Ray looks poised to dominate on the mound today (Credits: IMAGN)

Robbie Ray remains one of the most consistent strikeout pitchers in baseball. With a keen 2.75 ERA and robust 10.1 K/9 rate across nearly 100 innings, he's renowned for throwing up strikeout numbers with minimal effort.

Although his walk rate is a tad higher than it should be, the fact that he consistently misses bats puts him firmly in strikeout prop contention, especially against a Diamondbacks team that has no idea what to do with his high-speed arsenal.

#2. Jose Quintana - Over 3.5 Ks (‑170) (Safest Choice)

Jose Quintana is the most reliable prop to cash in (Credits: IMAGN)

Jose Quintana brings a steady, reliable presence on the mound. Posting a 3.30 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP through 60 innings, he mixes decent strikeout potential with solid control.

His strikeout totals have been a bit up and down, but he’s shown the adaptability to handle the patient Mets lineup and come through with key strikeouts when needed. The over 3.5 Ks looks like a smart, low-risk proposition for those looking for a safer pick today.

#1. Clarke Schmidt - Over 4.5 Ks (+100) (Bold Pick)

Clarke Schmidt is a risky but high-ceiling play (Credits: IMAGN)

Clarke Schmidt has quietly put together a strong season, pairing consistent command with an impressive ability to miss bats.

His 3.09 ERA and 1.06 WHIP highlight his reliability, and his recent starts featuring seven or more strikeouts demonstrate his upside.

Facing the Blue Jays, Schmidt's deep action and bat-missing capabilities make the over 4.5 Ks an exciting, aggressive play with real upside for today's slate.

