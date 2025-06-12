Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez and more for June 12, 2025

Finding the top MLB pitchers on any given day can be a challenge, but there are some aces going on Thursday night. When betting on baseball, one great strategy to use is focusing on MLB pitchers strikeouts and the over/under total.
Starting with the top pitchers is the perfect strategy to use, but then you have to search for some value. Here is a look at five predictions that should be made based on the starting pitchers taking the mound on Thursday.
Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts prop bets for June 12, 2025
Tarik Skubal: Over 7.5 (-145)
Tarik Skubal is the best pitcher in the American League, and he just continues to completely overwhelm opponents with big strikeout numbers. Skubal has an over/under number set at 7.5 total strikeouts for Thursday night, and he will hit that number in a big way.
Framber Valdez: Under 7.5 (-125)
Framber Valdez is in a tough spot with the Houston Astros as he might be pitching for his role on the team moving forward. Valdez still has the ability to pitch well, but he is going to struggle to strike out batters in his start on Thursday.
Jameson Taillon: Over 4.5 (-125)
Jameson Taillon is starting for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night, and this is a chance for the righthander to make a big statement for his team. Taillon is not known as someone who overwhelms opponents, but he will get to at least five strikeouts on Thursday night.
Safest Pick of the Day: Antonio Senzatela Over 2.5 (-155)
The Colorado Rockies are having a miserable season, but that doesn't mean that you can just ignore them when looking for prop betting options. Antonio Senzatela is on the mound on Thursday night, and taking the over 2.5 strikeouts is the safest pick of the day to make.
Bold Prediction: Kodai Senga Under 5.5 (+110)
Kodai Senga is the ace of the New York Mets, but he hasn't been as dominant during the 2025 season as he has been in the past. Senga is one of the top MLB pitchers, but he should be featured in your bold prediction on Thursday as he will struggle to record strikeouts.