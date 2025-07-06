  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, and more for July 6, 2025

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, and more for July 6, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Published Jul 06, 2025 10:44 GMT
MLB: Athletics at Detroit Tigers - Source: Imagn
Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, and more for July 6, 2025s - Source: Imagn

The first Sunday of July brings a juicy MLB slate loaded with strikeout-heavy arms and intriguing matchups for bettors to target. From Garrett Crochet’s electric swing-and-miss heater to Tarik Skubal’s dominance against familiar foes, today’s prop card is stacked with value.

Ad

Add in debuts, bounce-back spots and high-leverage duels, and it’s the kind of slate built for strikeout props to shine. Here’s a look at five of the top strikeout picks worth riding for July 6.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Garrett Crochet - Over 7.5 Ks (‑150)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Garrett Crochet could carve up this order like a chef (Credits: IMAGN)
Garrett Crochet could carve up this order like a chef (Credits: IMAGN)

Garrett Crochet has been flat-out nasty on the mound this season, and his recent strikeout form is turning heads for good reason. With a 2.34 ERA and a sizzling 11.2 K/9, Crochet has struck out 9, 10, 8, 7, 9, 12 and 11 in his last seven outings, an elite stretch.

Ad

His ability to pair a high-octane fastball with a devastating slider makes him a nightmare for lineups like the Nationals, who stumble against left-handed strikeout pitchers.

Given how sharp his command’s looked lately, clearing 7.5 strikeouts feels like one of the most bankable plays on the board today.

#4. Tarik Skubal - Over 7.5 Ks (‑135)

Tarik Skubal could pile up double-digit K&rsquo;s if he&rsquo;s locked in (Credits: IMAGN)
Tarik Skubal could pile up double-digit K’s if he’s locked in (Credits: IMAGN)

If there’s one arm you don’t want to mess with right now, it’s Tarik Skubal. The Tigers’ ace has been dealing flames, rocking a 2.15 ERA and an electric 11.4 K/9 through 109 innings. In his last game, he punched a 13-strikeout gem over seven shutout frames. And it gets better; the last time he faced the Guardians, he straight-up embarrassed them with 9 innings, 13 Ks, just 2 hits and no runs or walks.

Ad

Against a Cleveland lineup still allergic to good left-handed pitching, Skubal’s over 7.5 strikeouts feels less like a gamble and more like a formality.

#3. Michael Lorenzen - Over 3.5 Ks (‑155)

Michael Lorenzen looks poised to dominate on the mound today (Credits: IMAGN)
Michael Lorenzen looks poised to dominate on the mound today (Credits: IMAGN)

Michael Lorenzen might not be dominating headlines, but he’s been stringing together respectable strikeout numbers. With a 7.6 K/9 across 92.2 innings, Lorenzen has cleared 3.5 strikeouts in five straight starts, including outings of 5, 4, 4, 4 and 7 Ks.

Ad

His fastball-slider combo can still fool hitters when he’s commanding the zone, this modest 3.5 line feels very reachable. It’s not a flashy pick, but it's one of those smart, steady overs you don’t overthink.

#2. Shinnosuke Ogasawara - Under 4.5 Ks (‑145) (Safest Pick)

Shinnosuke Ogasawara is the safest prop on the board (Credits: IMAGN)
Shinnosuke Ogasawara is the safest prop on the board (Credits: IMAGN)

Making his long-awaited MLB debut, Shinnosuke Ogasawara steps onto a big-league mound for the first time after working through an oblique injury and logging modest numbers in Triple-A.

Ad

While his 9.0 K/9 over 24 innings in the minors is solid, it came with a 4.50 ERA and some shaky command. The Nationals are expected to limit his workload after a recent 4-inning rehab outing, and facing a disciplined Red Sox lineup in his first major league start, expecting five or more strikeouts feels like a stretch.

Given the pitch count concerns and debut nerves, this under shapes up as the safest and most logical play on today’s slate.

Ad

#1. Max Fried - Over 5.5 Ks (+110) (Bold Prediction)

Max Fried is a bold call that could defy the odds (Credits: IMAGN)
Max Fried is a bold call that could defy the odds (Credits: IMAGN)

Max Fried has quietly been one of the most efficient arms in baseball this season, sitting on a crisp 2.13 ERA and lean 0.94 WHIP through 114 innings. While his strikeout numbers can fluctuate, evident from a recent stretch of 2, 7, 7 and 9 Ks, his swing-and-miss stuff is too good to ignore when he’s locked in.

Ad

Facing a Mets lineup that’s been striking out at a steady clip against lefties, Fried’s ability to mix speeds and work both edges of the plate makes him a dangerous matchup.

With plus-money on the over and Fried capable of popping for 7+ punchouts when his curveball’s working, this shapes up as a bold but very live play for today.

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications