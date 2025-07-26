Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Ranger Suarez, and more for July 26, 2025

Saturday's MLB slate brings plenty of intrigue for strikeout prop bettors, with several starters lined up against swing-happy lineups.

From elite southpaws like Tarik Skubal looking to dominate a slumping Blue Jays team, to high-risk, high-reward options like Ranger Suarez taking on the Yankees, today’s board offers a mix of value and volatility.

We’ve scouted five of the sharpest strikeout prop bets on the card, including one bold plus-money play and a reliable under with strong historical backing.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: Five picks including Tarik Skubal, Ranger Suarez for July 26, 2025

#5 Tarik Skubal: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Skubal continues to look like one of the most dominant lefties in baseball, now holding a sparkling 2.19 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and an elite 11.6 K/9 across 127.2 innings.

In his last outing, he struck out 11 batters over 6.2 frames, showcasing his overpowering four-seamer and sweeping slider combo.

The Blue Jays have shown more swing-and-miss openness in recent weeks, and with Skubal averaging nearly seven strikeouts per start this season, he’s well-positioned to clear this number again.

#4 Trevor Rogers: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Despite his excellent 1.74 ERA and sharp control (0.87 WHIP), Rogers hasn’t been piling up strikeouts like he once did.

Over 41.1 innings, he’s managed just 35 Ks, translating to a modest 7.6 K/9. He’s cleared the six-strikeout mark only once in his last six starts, including a three-strikeout outing against Tampa Bay in his most recent appearance.

Against a Rockies team that struggles overall but doesn’t strike out at an alarming clip versus lefties, Rogers’ pitch-to-contact approach makes the under a more reliable play here.

#3 Merrill Kelly: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Merrill Kelly has been consistent for the Diamondbacks, but his recent strikeout trends point toward the under in this spot. While his season K/9 sits at a solid 8.7, he hasn’t hit six strikeouts in any of his last four starts (5, 6, 4, 3).

Facing a Pirates lineup that’s improved its plate discipline recently, Kelly may struggle to generate enough whiffs to clear this line, especially with his walk rate ticking up a bit in July. The under feels like the safer play given his current form.

#2 Andrew Abbott: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-160) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Andrew Abbott continues to be effective for the Reds with his elite 2.13 ERA, but he hasn’t been a dominant strikeout pitcher lately. Despite his solid 8.1 K/9 on the season, he’s hit six or more strikeouts in just two of his last five starts and tends to pitch to contact.

Against a Tampa Bay lineup that ranks among the good in avoiding strikeouts against left-handed pitching, Abbott could be in for a more pitch-efficient but lower-whiff outing.

The Rays have especially limited lefties to fewer strikeouts over the last few weeks, making this a strong value at -160.

#1 Ranger Suarez: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+100) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Ranger Suarez is coming off a rough outing versus the Angels, but the lefty has quietly maintained a strong 8.4 K/9 this season, keeping a 2.66 ERA intact over 88 innings.

He draws the Yankees today, a lineup that has shown increasing strikeout vulnerability lately, especially against left-handers. Prior to his last start, Suarez had cleared 5.5 Ks in five of his previous seven appearances, showing that he can generate whiffs when he’s in rhythm.

With the Phillies likely to give him a longer leash, and the Yankees striking out at a 26% clip versus lefties in July, there’s solid upside here, especially at plus money.

