Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Tyler Glasnow and more for April 27, 2025

Strikeout prop bets are among the most popular baseball bets today. The elevated strikeout numbers of the modern era make these props a focal means of exploiting the strengths of power pitchers and punchless lineups. Focusing on the performance and opposition of individual pitchers can identify value in establishing lines. Today's slate features a handful of aces and young guns facing K-prone lineups. We'll examine the top five arms to target for today's strikeout props.

The five pitchers in line are Kevin Gausman, Tyler Glasnow, Tarik Skubal, Spencer Schwellenbach and Jose Soriano. They all have a live strikeout prop with an over/under line, and we'll analyze their recent form, the bats they're going against, and why the pick (over or under) is a solid choice.

Kevin Gausman (Under 6.5 Ks, -160)

Take the under on Kevin Gausman - Source: Imagn

Gausman has been consistent but not dominating with 6-6 strikeouts in his last two starts and a 7.5 K/9 mark. Even against the Yankees, who do strike out plenty, his strikeout ceiling is moderate. The under 6.5 Ks at -160 is reasonable considering the consistent form of Gausman, which makes 7 strikeouts unlikely.

Tyler Glasnow (Over 6.5 Ks, -150)

Tyler Glasnow should hit the over today - Source: Imagn

Glasnow has a whopping 12.2 K/9 rate in 2025, striking out 7 Cubs and 6 Rangers in his last two outings. Facing the Pirates, a team prone to strikeouts, the over 6.5 Ks is a good bet. With Glasnow's ability to strike out hitters, 7 Ks is well within reach even in a shorter outing.

Tarik Skubal (Over 6.5 Ks, -130)

Tarik Skubal is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Skubal has a solid 9.1 K/9 rate and has struck out 29 batters in 28.2 innings this season. Facing the Orioles, who carry an above-average strikeout rate, the over 6.5 Ks is a good bet. With the steady strikeout figures, 7 Ks should be attainable in this one.

Spencer Schwellenbach (Over 4.5 Ks, -165) – Safest Pick of the Day

Spencer Schwellenbach is today's safest pick - Source: Imagn

Schwellenbach has thrown 31.2 innings this year with 27 punchouts (7.7 K/9), a 2.56 ERA and a shiny 0.92 WHIP. He's averaged 4.5 Ks per start this year, consistently missing bats while avoiding damage. Against Arizona's lineup that averages 7.4 strikeouts per game, the over 4.5 Ks at -165 remains the safest play of the day, backed by both his floor of strikeouts and clean peripherals.

Jose Soriano (Over 4.5 Ks, +100) - Bold Prediction

Jose Soriano is the bold prediction - Source: Imagn

Soriano has shown promise with 22 Ks in 29 innings, and he did have a 9-K performance earlier this season. Taking the mound against the Twins, who strike out a lot, is a good chance for him to get to 5 Ks. With over 4.5 Ks at +100, there is good value in the odds despite his inconsistent performance.

