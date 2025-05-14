Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and more for May 14, 2025

It’s a day packed with power arms and a couple of intriguing value spots, with both elite aces and sneaky under-the-radar plays on deck. From strikeout-heavy matchups to pitchers looking to bounce back or extend hot streaks, today’s card delivers plenty of reasons to stay locked in.

Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto headline the over plays with premium strikeout potential, while Gunnar Hoglund’s under feels like one of the safest calls of the day given his recent trends.

If you’re chasing plus-money upside, Ryan Pepiot’s number sits in a great position for a bold swing. Let’s break down today’s top five K props worth targeting.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Tarik Skubal: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-120)

Strikeouts could pile up for Tarik Skubal today. - Source: Imagn

Skubal’s been in overpowering form, carrying a 2.08 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and a sharp 11.3 K/9 through 47.2 innings. He’s struck out 12, 8, and 11 in his last three starts and has cleared this 7.5 line in 4 of his last 5 outings. With elite command (0.9 BB/9) and a dominant recent stretch, Skubal’s strikeout ceiling remains sky-high heading into today’s matchup, making this over one of the slate’s best strikeout props.

#4. Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto might carve them up tonight - Source: Imagn

Yamamoto’s adjustment to MLB continues trending upward, now holding a 1.80 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 45 innings with an excellent 10.6 K/9. He’s racked up 53 strikeouts while limiting damage and keeping hitters off balance with his deceptive mix. Facing an Athletics lineup that ranks near the bottom in strikeout avoidance, Yamamoto’s consistency and strikeout rate make this 5.5 line feel well within reach for him today.

#3. Jesus Luzardo: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Jesus Luzardo might rack up over 6 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Jesus Luzardo is quietly putting together a sharp 2025 campaign, holding a 2.11 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 47 innings. Averaging 9.8 K/9. Up against a Cardinals lineup that’s been prone to strikeouts against left-handers, Luzardo’s fastball-changeup combo should give him a solid chance to clear this 5.5 line. He’s hit 6+ strikeouts in four of his last five outings, and this matchup sets up well for another.

#2. Gunnar Hoglund: Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-160) - Safest pick of the day

Gunnar Hoglund is the safest pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Gunnar Hoglund’s young 2025 campaign has shown flashes with a 2.38 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11.1 innings, but he’s still finding his footing at the big-league level. In two starts, he recorded 3 and 7 strikeouts, though that 7-K outing came against a Marlins lineup. Now facing the Dodgers in L.A., one of baseball’s toughest lineups to strike out consistently, this spot feels risky for him to reach 5 punchouts. Expect a shorter outing or contact-heavy game, making the under 4.5 a strong, safe call tonight.

#1. Ryan Pepiot: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+105) - Bold Prediction of the day

Ryan Pepiot is a bold prediction of the day - Source: Imagn

Ryan Pepiot’s season has been uneven with a 3.86 ERA and 1.31 WHIP, but his 7.7 K/9 shows decent swing-and-miss stuff. In 44.1 innings, he’s totaled 38 strikeouts and faces a Blue Jays lineup today that’s struggled with consistency at the plate, especially against right-handers who can work up in the zone. While Pepiot’s been hit-or-miss, the plus money value at +105 for over 4.5 Ks offers solid value for bettors hunting an aggressive edge.

