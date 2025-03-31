Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tyler Glasnow, Cristopher Sanchez and more for March 31st, 2025

Today, 28 MLB teams will be in action, which means there are sure to be a lot of strikeouts. Starting pitchers, mostly because they pitch the most in a given game, tend to record the majority of those strikeouts.

A popular prop bet is determining how many of those pitchers will get. There's an over/under line set, and it's usually done so well that it could go either way. It's hard to pick correctly, but we've got a few props to keep an eye out for today.

MLB best strikeout prop bets March 31

5) Cristopher Sanchez: Under 6.5 -155

Take the under on Cristopher Sanchez today (Imagn)

Cristopher Sanchez has never been a strikeout pitcher. He has a career K/9 of 8.01. In 2024, his K rate was just 20.3%. Today, the Philadelphia Phillies star is taking on the Colorado Rockies.

While they do not have a strong offense and are not playing at Coors Field, the line is pretty high for Sanchez. Even though he's likely to pitch well, take the under.

4) Brady Singer: Over 4.5 -135

Brady Singer has a very low line today (Imagn)

Brady Singer is making his Cincinnati Reds debut today. Last year, he had a 22.3% K rate, so he's not a strikeout pitcher. He has a career K/9 of under 8.50, but the line is low today. He is facing the Texas Rangers, but he only needs to hit five strikeouts to surpass his line. Take the over since it's such a low over/under today.

3) Ronel Blanco: Under 5.5 -150

Ronel Blanco might not hit the over (Imagn)

Ronel Blanco had a strong year last season, but did so without overwhelming strikeout numbers (24.6% K rate and 8.93 K/9). Today, the Houston Astros star is facing the San Francisco Giants, and they scored 15 runs in their three-game set. The line is not low or high, but take the under for a potentially difficult matchup and a pitcher that doesn't get a ton of strikeouts.

2) Kris Bubic: Under 5.5 -155 (Safest pick of the day)

Kris Bubic is today's safest pick (Imagn)

Kris Bubic had a breakout strikeout year in 2024, posting nearly 12 K/9 and a K rate over 30%. However, his career K/9 is under nine, so that may have been an outlier. Today, the Kansas City Royals star is up against the Milwaukee Brewers, who are due for an outbreak offensively after a struggle-filled opening series. Take the under as today's safest pick.

1) Tyler Glasnow: Under 6.5 -105 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Tyler Glasnow might not hit seven strikeouts (Imagn)

Tyler Glasnow is a strikeout machine in general. Last season, he had a 32.2% K rate. He hasn't pitched yet this season, but his strikeout numbers are unlikely to change. However, the Atlanta Braves have a good offense, and Glasnow's line is quite high. Take the under, despite Glasnow being one of baseball's finest strikeout pitchers.

