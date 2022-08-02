“Told y’all padres getting him lol” “All this to lose to the Dodgers” - MLB fans react to San Diego Padres possibly picking up Juan Soto and Josh Bell

The San Diego Padres have been at the forefront of some of the largest trade rumors this season. After already acquiring closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers, the Padres are looking at more blockbuster trades.

With the trade deadline just hours away, the Padres are now looking to get Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals. If the Padres could somehow pull this off, they would be in terrific shape for the final months of the season.

As everybody already knows, Juan Soto is one of the best young stars in Major League Baseball. Any team would be lucky to have him, and he would have an immediate impact on any squad. Although his numbers this season are down for him, they are still among the best of the league.

Nationals first baseman Josh Bell is one of the most slept-on players in the league. He has been one of the best offensive first basemen in the MLB. A team would not have to give up too much for him as he is on an expiring deal. He alone could easily complete a lineup and fit in well with most teams.

Getting just one of these players would be great for a team, but the San Diego Padres are in a position to possibly get both. If they were to land this, it would be one of the largest deals of the past five years.

However, some San Diego Padres fans think that they might have to give up too much for Soto and Bell. The price tag is definitely not cheap for the pair, so expect the farm system to be depleted if this trade goes through.

The Padres would need to make the playoffs or else this deal would be a flop this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers have a tight grip on the National League West, but San Diego could make it through the Wild Card.

Acquiring Juan Soto and Josh Bell would be amazing for the San Diego Padres. They could immediately turn their season around.

What the San Diego Padres can expect in getting Juan Soto and Josh Bell

Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals

Juan Soto has already established himself as one of the best players in the league at just 23 years old. For his career, Soto has a .291 batting average, .966 OPS, and already 21.4 career WAR. He also won it all with the Nats in 2019, so the San Diego Padres would be getting playoff experience as well.

Josh Bell has been one of the most consistent hitters in the league during his career. He has a lifetime .266 average with a .824 OPS. This season, however, Bell has taken his game to a new level, batting over .300, and has not missed a game yet this season.

The San Diego Padres should expect a huge offensive boost if they can land these two players. Hopefully, it is enough to put them over the top for the postseason.

