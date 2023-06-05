Tomas Nido trade destinations: Top 3 landing spots for struggling Mets slugger

Earlier on Monday, the New York Mets designated catcher Tomas Nido for assignment. The 29-year-old has struggled with the bat this season, managing only seven hits in 56-at bats with a .125 average.

The Mets are likely to trade Nido in the next few weeks in order to make space for Omar Narvaez, who is set to make his return from injury.

Here, we take a look at three potential landing spots for Nido, if he leaves New York.

3 potential Tomas Nido landing spots

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido

#1. Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have been unable to get their season going in 2023. Mark Kotsay's side are languishing in fifth place in the AL West with a disastrous 12-49 record.

The Athletics are unlikely to make it to the playoffs this season but the team will look to build on its squad for 2024. Thomas Nido could sign for Oakland and ideally be a part of the rebuild. The catcher is still only 29 and has a few more good years ahead of him.

#2. Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals have had a torrid start to the season. Matt Quatraro's side has managed only 18 wins while suffering 41 defeats this year.

The Royals are in need of reinforcements to their squad and could look to make a move for Tomas Nido. The batter can play with more freedom and possibly get the team back on track.

#3. Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are in fifth place in the AL East with 30 wins and 29 defeats. However, Alex Cora's side are still in the hunt for a playoff berth.

The Red Sox will need some depth in their batting and might look toward Nido as an option. Moreover, playing alongside high-quality batters like Adam Duvall, Masataka Yoshida and Alex Verdugo could do wonders for his confidence.

