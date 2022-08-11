"Too bad it’s ruined by the cheap ghost runner rule" "Runner on 2nd rule might be worst adjustment to baseball" - MLB fans lament new rule after Mariners pull an epic 13th-inning walk-off over New York Yankees

The Seattle Mariners pulled off an epic extra-innings win over the New York Yankees last night. The game ended in a walk-off and could be in contention as one of the best regular season games this year.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ "IT'S THE GAME OF THE YEAR!"



Luis Torrens walks off the first game to go scoreless into the 13th inning since the runner on second rule was put in place "IT'S THE GAME OF THE YEAR!"Luis Torrens walks off the first game to go scoreless into the 13th inning since the runner on second rule was put in place https://t.co/bvfe0EqhzT

The game seemed quiet on the outside, with both teams going scoreless until the 13th inning. However, it was a pitcher's duel for the ages, and both starters were throwing gems.

Luis Castillo of the Mariners threw eight scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees threw seven scoreless with eight strikeouts.

The game was tied at zero apiece going into extra innings and wen on for three more innings. Games lasting this long have become increasingly uncommon due to the new ghost runner rule. During overtime play, a runner is placed on second base in to start each half inning in an attempt to end the game faster.

jvhein @jvhein2 @TalkinBaseball_ Too bad it’s ruined by the cheap ghost runner rule @TalkinBaseball_ Too bad it’s ruined by the cheap ghost runner rule

However, this rule has become very controversial, with many fans arguing that it alters the outcome of the game too much. Putting a runner on second base really gives the team batting an advantage.

One of the reasons the Seattle Mariners won the game was due to the extra runners on second base. Luis Torrens was the one who hit the walk-off that scored Eugenio Suarez for the winning run.

A.I @aiyouknowme_ @TalkinBaseball_ Game of the year when the Yankees lose.. couldn’t be better @TalkinBaseball_ Game of the year when the Yankees lose.. couldn’t be better

Nevertheless, this was an epic game to watch between two quality teams. Since the start of the extra runner, this was the first game that went into the 13th inning. The Yankees are currenty on a downward turn. Are we starting to see their downfall?

The New York Yankees need to turn it around quickly

Cincinnati Reds v New York Yankees

The Yankees quickly became one of the best teams in the MLB this season. They held the best record in baseball for the majority of the season, but this is not the case anymore. Although they are still leading the American League East, their lead is slowly shrinking. The Toronto Blue Jays are now just 10.5 games back.

WhateverYT @WhateverYT3 @TalkinBaseball_ Are you serious? I'm not betting on the Yanks to win again. This is sad. @TalkinBaseball_ Are you serious? I'm not betting on the Yanks to win again. This is sad.

Since the All-Star break, the Yankees have not appeared to be the same team at all. They have a 7-12 record since the break, 1-6 in their past seven games. The team looks stagnent, and they need a spark to push through the final weeks of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt