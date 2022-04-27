Top 5 career homers by New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo

Anthony Rizzo, the star first baseman for the New York Yankees, has had his fair share of big moments over the years. The 3-time All-Star, who played 10 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, is now playing for the team he grew up rooting for. Rizzo was traded to New York Yankees during last season's trade deadline.

Rizzo has gotten off to a great start to 2022, belting a Major League-leading 8 home runs so far. Last night, he belted three home runs against the Baltimore Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo discussed what it means to play for the Yankees in a press conference last season.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Anthony Rizzo reflects on being the first-ever Yankee to have an RBI in each of his first 6 games with the team



"A lot of kids out there dream of playing for the New York Yankees growing up... It's something I'll never take for granted.'"

Now that Rizzo is with the Yankees, we will take a look at five of his top career home runs during his illustrious career.

#5. July 30, 2021: Anthony Rizzo hits home run on Yankees debut

The star first baseman got traded to the New York Yankees from the Chicago Cubs last season and made an immediate impact in his very first game with the team.

#4. June 11, 2011: Rizzo hits his first home run of his career

Anthony Rizzo started his career with the San Diego Padres before being traded shortly after. Here he launches his first career home run, for the Padres.

#3. July 26, 2016: Rizzo hits a walk-off home run at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs faced the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field with Arizona leading 6 to 4 going into the bottom of the ninth inning. David Bote hit a home run earlier in the inning and Rizzo followed it up with a walk-off.

#2. June 6th, 2014: Rizzo walks it off in the 13th for the Cubbies

The Cubs vs Miami Marlins game went into the 13th inning when the young first baseman for the Cubs walked it off with a home run.

#1. June 11, 2021: Rizzo has 14 pitch at-bat before hitting one into the bleachers against rival Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are one of the best rivalries in all of baseball. The two teams squared off in a classic matchup last June at Wrigley Field.

Anthony Rizzo battled Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon in an epic 14 pitch at-bat. The crowd at Wrigley went wild.

Those were the top five home runs of Anthony Rizzo's career. How would you rate this list?

