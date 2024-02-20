Top 10 D1 Baseball teams rankings after first round of fixtures

The first few matchups of the college baseball season in D1 are in the books, and the top teams showed why they deserved to be ranked highly in early action.

Nevertheless, the initial top 10 has seen a bit of movement, so here's where everything stands now.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top ranked D1 Baseball programs right now

10) Clemson

Clemson won all their games

Clemson is one of many top-ranked ACC programs in the country and are the 10th best team in the nation. They won their three opening matchups to prove that.

9) Tennessee

Tennessee went 2-1

Tennessee is often one of the best Division I baseball teams in the country, and that has proven true once again in 2024. After a 2-1 start, they're just inside the top 10.

8) Texas A&M

Texas A&M has yet to lose on the season. It came in at this very rank and has held fast, beating some quality opponents with good players en route a 3-0 record at this point.

7) Oregon State

Oregon State is 3-0

Oregon State hasn't lost yet, and that has been good enough to substantiate their preseason ranking. They came in ranked seventh and haven't dropped after an unbeaten start to the year.

6) Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is playing well

Vanderbilt has long been one of the best college baseball programs, producing MLB talent like David Price, Dansby Swanson, Walker Buehler and more. They might have more MLB talent on hand after a nice start to the 2024 season.

5) TCU

TCU has started out red hot

TCU is one of the best teams in the nation. It began as the fifth seed in the country and has held fast there after an unbeaten start to the year. It's a program to watch out for.

4) Florida

Florida took a bit of a tumble over the weekend

Florida, who came just shy of winning it all last year, opened as the number two team in the country. Unfortunately, it has dipped a bit after a winless start to the season but is still ranked very high, though.

3) LSU

LSU is unbeaten thus far

The reigning national champions are back in business. Despite losing Dylan Crews (to the Washington Nationals) and Paul Skenes (to the Pittsburgh Pirates), LSU is back and looking strong after an undefeated start.

2) Arkansas

Arkansas opened up 2-1 on the season

Arkansas went 2-1 in their first few matchups of the season, but it was enough to bump them up from the third ranked team in the country to the second. It's a powerhouse, and its opening games proved what it can do.

1) Wake Forest

Wake Forest dominated their first three games of 2023. The preseason number one just flexed its power over Fordham, proving why it's the best program out there right now and why some of its players are destined for star status.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.