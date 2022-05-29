Top 10 Highest Selling Derek Jeter Cards Of All Time

Ever wondered how much buying a Derek Jeter baseball card will set you back?Any baseball card collector will know how valuable these popular, yet eclectic keepsakes can be. Unbelievable amounts have been asked for and received for baseball cards in the past. MLB legend Honus Wagner's card sold for an eye-watering $3 million a few years ago.

Jeter is one of the most famous and most highly-regarded baseball players of all time. In his 20 years in the MLB, the Yankees star shortstop batted .310 with 260 home runs and 1,311 RBIs. No wonder his baseball cards rake in some serious cash. Keep reading to find out just how much.

Top 10 highest-selling Derek Jeter baseball cards

#10 1993 SP FOIL DEREK JETER #279 ROOKIE CARD RC YANKEES

Jeter made waves after being selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 1992 MLB Amateur Entry Draft out of his high school in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The card is "SP" meaning short print, and features a smooth picture of an 18-year old Jeter in 1992. The asking price for this card is $295.

#9 DEREK JETER 2022 TOPPS TRIBUTE WILLIE MAYS WORLD SERIES MVP (Autographed)

The only card on the list to feature Jeter after he retired. After being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, Jeter became a living legend. The MVP Award is named after Willie Mays, who was arguably the best player in baseball in the 1950s and 1960s. This card will set you back $925.

#8 2005 Upper Deck Derek Jeter Sweet Spot Autographed Card

The card, produced by Upper Deck, commemorates Jeter's 2005 MLB season. That year, the then-31-year-old led the MLB in plate appearances with 752 and won a Gold Glove Award. The card is also autographed by Jeter and has an authentic leather binding. This card will cost you $7,349.

#7 2008 Upper Deck Premier Card Jeter, Vladimir Guerrero, Ken Griffey Jr

This 2008 special edition Upper Deck baseball card features images of Jeter, alongside two other legends. He is pictured beside Ken Griffey Jr. of the Chicago White Sox, and formerly the Seattle Mariners, as well Vladimir Guerrero, father of Vladimir Guerrero Jr of the Toronto Blue Jays. In 2008, the 38-year old Ken Griffey Jr. was in the third last season of his career, while Guerrero, in his fourth last. The subsequent retirement of both players adds to the value and mystique of this card. Current cost: $10,449.

#6 Derek Jeter HoF’er RC Rookie 1993 Topps #98 10 New York Yankees

Each year, Topps Cards releases a set of Rookie Cards dubbed "HoF Rookie Cards" that outline up-and-coming prospects that will likely one day see Hall of Fame glory. The card ended up telling the future, as Jeter would go on to reach the Hall of Fame. The asking price for this one comes in at around $14,495.

#5 Derek Jeter 1992 Upper Deck Minor League #5 RC Rookie AUTOGRAPHED

Yet another card that piles on the love for rookie Jeter. Produced the year he was drafted, the card features a photo of Jeter playing for the Gulf Coast Yankees of the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League in 1992. He would go on to make his MLB debut three years later.Despite hitting only .210 with four home runs that year, people knew Jeter was destined for greatness. This card goes for around $15,750.

#4 Derek Jeter Upper Deck SP Graded 1999

This card is from 1999. By then, Jeter had begun to solidify his role as a dominant young player for the New York Yankees. By the end of 1999, Jeter would already have a Rookie of the Year Award and two All-Star game appearances under his belt. This card costs (if you can find it) $27,550.

#3 2007 UD Premier Trios Ken Griffey Jr, Derek Jeter, Albert Pujols

Another Upper Deck "Trios" card, this one features a trifecta of established talent. Apart from Jeter and Griffey Jr., who have both been mentioned, this card features Albert Pujols.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell Bidding on this 1993 Derek Jeter rookie card being auctioned on eBay and sold by @PWCCmarketplace is up to $66K with five days left. Will set a record for a Jeter card. Bidding on this 1993 Derek Jeter rookie card being auctioned on eBay and sold by @PWCCmarketplace is up to $66K with five days left. Will set a record for a Jeter card. https://t.co/V2lZwV0n6d

"Bidding on this 1993 Derek Jeter rookie card being auctioned on eBay and sold by @PWCCMarketplace is up to $66K with five days left. Will set a record for a Jeter card." - @ Darren Rovell

After Pujols had helped the St. Louis Cardinals to win the World Series the year before and had won the MVP the year before, he was fresh in everyone's mind as a valuable face to have on a card. This one will do about $47,780 worth of damage.

#2 1999 Fleer Brilliants Gold #2 Derek Jeter 13/99

Another card from 1999, this card has a "Gold" designation, which speaks volumes about values within itself. It's hard to believe 1999 was nearly 25 years ago now. The cost for this one: $66,000.

#1 4 Derek Jeter 1993 SP Foil 279 Premier Prospect Rookie Card AUTOGRAPHED

If you haven't noticed, Rookie Cards are in a special tier of value. This card features the young Jeter, a Yankees prospect who has entered his second year in Minor League Baseball. In 1992, Jeter moved on from the Gulf Coast Yankees to play with the Greensboro Grasshoppers of the South Atlantic League, where he batted .295, a marked improvement from his first season in the MILB.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport ble.ac/2xnrVnJ Derek Jeter's rookie card sold for a record $99,100 on eBay Derek Jeter's rookie card sold for a record $99,100 on eBay 😳 ble.ac/2xnrVnJ https://t.co/W98sHhQICN

"Derek Jeter's rookie card sold for a record $99,100 on eBay" - @ Bleacher Report

The card is also autographed. giving it an extra layer of value. This card comes in at the top of our list, costing around $100,250.

That is our list of the most valuable cards that feature Derek Jeter? Do you own any expensive cards? Let us know below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe