Top 10 MLB hitters with most Opening Day home runs

In the long and illustrious history of the MLB, there have only been a handful of players with multiple Opening Day home runs. In this list, here's a look at the top 10 hitters with the most Opening Day home runs.

Top 10 MLB hitters with the most Opening Day runs

#11-8. Nelson Cruz, Yadier Molina, Mike Moustakas and Khris Davis

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nelson Cruz, Yadier Molina, Mike Moustakas and Khris Davis

It might seem like cheating, but there would be something amiss if one of the following players was left out. Nelson Cruz, Yadier Molina, Mike Moustakas and Khris Davis have all blasted four Opening Day dingers in their careers.

In what can be considered a mixed bunch, Cruz, Moustakas and Davis are known sluggers during their MLB heyday. As for Molina, he has the best shot of being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame out of this quartet even if he only tallied a total of 176 home runs in his career.

#8-4. Bryce Harper, Albert Pujols, Giancarlo Stanton and Evan Longoria

Albert Pujols, Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton and Evan Longoria

With a grand total of 1,753 home runs between the foursome, Albert Pujols, Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton and Evan Longoria have all smashed five Opening Day home runs in their illustrious careers.

With the exception of Longoria — who has carved out a decent career, Pujols, Harper and Stanton have six MVP awards among them. All the players in this quartet have had All-Star-caliber MLB careers with Harper and Pujols as possible shoo-in Hall of Famers when they are already eligible. Stanton, on the other hand, still has a solid case given his 2017 NL MVP-winning season.

#3-1. Frank Robinson, Ken Griffey Jr. and Adam Dunn

Frank Robinson, Ken Griffey Jr. and Adam Dunn

"The Judge", "The Kid" and "The Big Donkey" round up the list of the top 10 MLB hitters with the most Opening Day home runs. The trio hit eight Opening Day home runs, with Frank Robinson clobbering eight home runs on eight different curtain-raising games. Dunn had two two-home run games and Griffey Jr. had one two-home run game, with the rest coming in separate Opening Days for their respective careers.

2024 MLB Opening Day looms large

MLB's Opening Day will kick off on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time when the New York Mets clash with the Milwaukee Brewers in Queens. Jose Quintana gets the nod for the home team while Freddy Peralta will start for the away squad.

As tradition goes, all MLB teams will play on Opening Day. However, perhaps the most anticipated matchup is the one that features the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. It will be a battle of the All-Star lefties on the mound as Nestor Cortes Jr. faces off against Houston's Framber Valdez. The game starts at 4:10 p.m. Eastern.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.