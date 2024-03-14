5 MLB teams with the Best Opening Day records

Opening Day is nearly here, and it's a time for teams to get off to a good start. It is, ultimately, one game out of 162, but teams never want to open the season with a loss. The following teams usually don't, as they are the teams with the best Opening Day records in the history of baseball.

MLB teams who win on Opening Day

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Chicago Cubs

The Cubs are good on Opening Day

The Chicago Cubs are a surprising entry to this list given that they were not very good for about a century. Nevertheless, they're an astonishing 81-65-2 on Opening Day. They might be able to add to that total this year as they're one of the up and coming teams that is poised to contend soon.

4) New York Yankees

The Yankees are successful on Opening Day

It shouldn't be a surprise that one of the winningest and most storied franchises in sports does well to open their season. They're going to have a difficult time adding to their win total without Gerrit Cole for this Opening Day, but they are still 68-52-1 on Opening Day. That's an impressive .567 all-time win percentage.

3) Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles generally win on Opening Day

The Baltimore Orioles have historically been very up and down, with a lot of time being spent as one of the worst franchises in baseball. They seem to forget that every Opening Day, as they're 72-49-1 on the day for a .595 winning percentage. Now that they're one of the league's best teams and will be for a while, that record can only get better.

2) Seattle Mariners

The Mariners do well on Opening Day

The Seattle Mariners have historically not been a great franchise, but they are excellent on Opening Day. Only one team has been better, as the Mariners have gone 29-18 for a .617 winning percentage. That's way better than their all-time win percentage of .476, so perhaps they can pretend that every day is Opening Day. This year, they get to play against (and might beat) the Boston Red Sox.

1) New York Mets

The Mets win on Opening Day a lot

The team with the most impressive Opening Day record is the New York Mets. Their team isn't as strong this year, but it's hard to pick against them on Opening Day. They have an astonishing 41-21 record in such games, and that's good for a .661 winning percentage. That would win most divisions, so the Milwaukee Brewers (their first opponent this season) should be very wary.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.