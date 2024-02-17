As pitchers and catchers report to spring training, several high-profile players remain unsigned, creating a buzz of speculation and anticipation among baseball enthusiasts. Here’s a look at the top 10 unsigned players and the potential fits for their services.

1 - Cody Bellinger

Projection: 7 years, $147 million

Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, showcased a resurgence with the Cubs in 2023, boasting a .307 batting average and defensive versatility. Big-market teams like the Cubs, Giants, and even the Phillies might take a chance on his potential.

2 - Blake Snell

Projection: 6 years, $150 million

A two-time Cy Young winner, Snell offers a potential high-end starter for contending teams. The Yankees, Phillies, Giants, and Nationals have shown degrees of interest for the former Padres ace.

3 - Jordan Montgomery

Projection: 5 years, $106 million.

Montgomery provides stability with an average of 174 innings over the past three seasons. Concerns about Tommy John Surgery and below-average strikeout rates may affect his market value. However, a reunion with the Texas Rangers is likely. Teams like the Yankees, Red Sox, and Giants have expressed interest.

4 - Matt Chapman

Projection: 4 years, $100 million.

A Gold Glove third baseman with a 4.4 WAR season in 2023, Chapman offers defensive prowess and offensive potential. A decline in numbers in 2023 and his age raise concerns about the longevity of his effectiveness. The Giants and Cubs are potential landing spots.

5 - J.D. Martinez

Projection: 2 years, $25 million

Martinez maintains impressive offensive metrics, making him an attractive option for teams needing production from the DH spot, teams such as the Mets, Marlins, Angels, and possibly the Tigers.

6 - Brandon Belt

Projection: 1 year, $11.5 million

Belt’s strong performance with the Blue Jays in 2023 makes him an appealing left-handed power option. Injury history, platoon role, and age might limit his suitors: teams seeking left-handed power, including the Mets, Marlins, Angels, and Padres.

7 - Mike Clevinger

Projection: 2 years, $21 million

Clevinger’s past success and potential upside make him an intriguing option for teams in need of pitching. Teams like the Giants, Yankees and Rangers are potential matches.

8 - Michael Lorenzen

Projection: 2 years, $28 million

Lorenzen, a 2023 All-Star, offers competence as a back-end starter or swingman. A low strikeout rate and limited innings in 2023 might make teams resistant to committing to a long-term rotation role. Lorenzen fits best for teams in need of pitching depth, such as the White Sox, Pirates, Nationals, and Angels.

9 - Tommy Pham

Projection: 1 year, $10 million

Pham’s 2032 season suggests he can still be a valuable contributor, offering a mix of offense and speed. Pham turns 36 in March, and a dip in production in 2022 could impact his market value. The Padres, Phillies, and Orioles have voiced interest in the veteran slugger.

10 - Tim Anderson

Anderson presents an intriguing option for teams seeking infield help, potentially on a short-term deal. Despite a down year in 2023, Anderson brings a history of All-Star performances, consistent contact, and speed. The Rockies and Marlins have been mentioned as potential landing spots.

As the baseball world eagerly awaits the resolution of these unsigned players’ fates, the coming weeks leading to the regular season promise to be filled with intrigue and strategic moves from both players and teams.

