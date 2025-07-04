Top 3 controversial decisions by Yankees manager Aaron Boone that cost series loss vs. Blue Jays 

The New York Yankees lost the top spot in the AL East after being swept by the Blue Jays in a four-game series in Toronto. The Yankees dropped the first game 5-4, followed by 12-5, 11-9 and 8-5 losses. Their latest loss came on Thursday and fans are asking for the Yankees front office to fire manager Aaron Boone.

Ad

Boone made several controversial decisions during the series and many believe that if not for those decisions, the series may not have ended in a sweep. Let's take a look at three controversial decisions made by the Yankees manager.

1. Aaron Boone's decision to pull out Clarke Schmidt after just 55 pitches (Game 4)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB: San Diego Padres at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

Coming into Thursday's game, Clarke Schmidt had good stuff going, throwing 20.2 innings for just four earned runs in his previous three starts combined. He got into early trouble against the Blue Jays in Game 4, giving up three earned runs but it still turned heads after he didn't return to pitch the fourth inning.

Ad

Trending

At that point, Schmidt had only thrown 55 pitches and removing him this early raised eyebrows as it brought the shaky Yankees bullpen into action.

2. Boone's decision to leave Devin Williams in to intentionally walk Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Game 3)

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

In Game 3’s eighth inning, Boone stuck with reliever Devin Williams, only to intentionally walk Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The move backfired as Guerrero scored on a single by Addison Barger.

Ad

Williams admitted post-game:

“That’s not my decision.”

Interestingly, this was followed by Williams throwing a wild pitch, which Yankees catcher Ben Rice couldn't handle, leading the Blue Jays to retake the lead and win the game 11-9.

“I gotta make a better pitch there,” Williams said “It wasn’t the easiest one to block for Ben. I’ve gotta make a better pitch.”

Ad

3. Pinch-running decision of Aaron Boone: Sitting Giancarlo Stanton (Game 3)

MLB: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles - Source: Imagn

The decision to pull out designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton for Austin Wells in the eighth inning in Game 3 turned a few heads.

Ad

At the time, the game was tied 9-9 and was heading into extra innings. While Stanton may not be that agile, he is capable of handling himself on the basepath.

The Yankees could have used Stanton's strong hitting to turn the game on. While both scenarios didn't happen, decisions like this could cost big games, like in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More