Top 3 free-agent pitchers still available who can define the 2024 season

As the MLB free agency season reaches its midpoint on New Year's Eve, the landscape has seen notable changes, with pitchers finding new homes or re-signing with their former teams. However, three marquee names remain unsigned, capable of making a significant impact on the upcoming season.

Shota Imanaga: The Japanese left-hander with a January deadline

Shota Imanaga, a 30-year-old left-hander from the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, tops the list.

Standing at 5’10" and throwing in the low 90s, Imanaga boasts exceptional control and a repertoire of effective secondary pitches. Leading Japan with 174 strikeouts last season, he presents an intriguing option for MLB teams. With a January 11 deadline looming for his 45-day posting window, Imanaga’s fate will be decided soon.

Blake Snell: NL Cy Young winner with a catch

Blake Snell, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, brings his talents to the free-agent market after an impressive season with the San Diego Padres.

Despite leading MLB in ERA (2.25) and hits per nine innings (5.8), Snell’s high walk count raised eyebrows. Nevertheless, his track record since 2018 includes 1,006 strikeouts in 774 1/3 innings and a 3. 02 ERA. The left-handed pitcher, now 31, comes with the added complication of a qualifying, meaning his signing team will lose a draft pick.

Jordan Montgomery: Postseason hero and durable left-handed ace

Jordan Montgomery, a left-handed starter who became a postseason hero with the World Series champion Texas Rangers, rounds out the trio.

After a midseason trade from the St. Louis Cardinals, Montgomery posted a 3.20 ERA for the season and an even more impressive 2.79 ERA post-trade. Known for his durability, with 32 starts in each of the past two years and a total of 94 starts since 2021, Montgomery is expected to command a substantial contract.

Beyond these three, the free-agent market offers limited options for starting pitchers, with concerns ranging from age to durability. Marcus Stroman, Mike Clevinger, Michael Lorenzen, and Sean Manaea all present potential concerns for interested teams. Brandon Woodruff’s two-year deal is likely due to shoulder surgery, while Clayton Kershaw and others face injury-related uncertainties.

As the 2024 season approaches, teams will need to act swiftly to secure the services of these top-tier pitchers, as the trade market may emerge as a more viable option with the supply of quality free agents dwindling. The decisions made in the coming weeks could define the pitching landscape for the upcoming season.

