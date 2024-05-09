Top 3 hardest hit homeruns in 2024 MLB season so far

The MLB is filled with hitters who are capable of taking the cover off the baseball. From Aaron Judge to Gunnar Henderson, 22 players are averaging more than 93 miles per hour on their batted balls. When they hit it hard, good things happen. Sometimes, those good things are home runs that, thanks to that exit velocity, leave the yard in a hurry.

Hardest hit home runs in MLB season

3) Shohei Ohtani - 118.7 mph

It should come as no surprise that Shohei Ohtani finds himself on this list. He is in rare company when it comes to exit velocity; he is currently ranked third among all MLB hitters in average exit velocity.

His 118.7-mile-per-hour blast is the 14th-hardest hit home run of all time and the third-hardest this season. Swings like that are what the Los Angeles Dodgers were looking for when they signed him for $700 million. He's not pitching this year, but he is making a huge impact on the ball from the plate.

2) Giancarlo Stanton - 118.8 mph

Giancarlo Stanton's drilled a home run on May 7 against Justin Verlander. It was briefly the hardest-hit home run of the season by just a hair. His 118.8-mile-per-hour blast sent Yankee Stadium into a frenzy as the Yanks poured it on Verlander and got a blowout win over their heated rivals.

He wasn't the only Yankee to blast Verlander (Alex Verdugo started the party), but he hit him harder than anyone had been hit for a home run this season. It just didn't stay that way for long.

1) Giancarlo Stanton - 119.9 mph

Giancarlo Stanton helped the Yankees obliterate the Houston Astros for a second-straight game by obliterating a baseball. He hit the hardest ball of the entire season.

His home run came off the bat at a sizzling 119.9 miles per hour and traveled out of the park (447 feet) in a hurry. It put a major dent in Houston's comeback plans and probably a dent in the stands as well.

He topped himself for the hardest-hit homer and, in the process, set the bar for all batted balls in 2024. There aren't many sluggers like Stanton.

