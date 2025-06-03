Top 3 lineup options for Dodgers with Mookie Betts' IL stint 

Mookie Betts hasn't been in the LA Dodgers lineup since the series against the Guardians, raising questions about his freak toe injury. After returning from Cleveland, Betts slipped into his bathroom, and a piece of furniture badly hit the fourth toe of his left foot.

As a result, the toe was broken, ruling him out for the weekend series against the New York Yankees.

As for the good part, Betts underwent pregame hitting, baserunning and defensive drills on Monday and should be available off the bench in the series opener against the New York Mets.

He'll likely return to the starting lineup on Tuesday. But in case he doesn't, the Dodgers may have to shift to a different lineup.

Here's a closer look at some combinations to deal with that:

Top 3 lineup options for Dodgers with Mookie Betts on IL

#3. Miguel Rojas at shortstop

This is a straight draw. Mookie Betts is the team's starting shortstop. He gets replaced by someone in the same position. When it comes to the lineup, to replace Betts' right-handed bat, catcher Will Smith gets promoted to the second spot with Freddie Freeman taking the usual batting spot at third.

Teoscar Hernandez and Max Muncy can follow next in this scenario:

Projected Top of the Lineup:

Shohei Ohtani (DH) Will Smith (C) Freddie Freeman (1B) Teoscar Hernández (RF) Max Muncy (3B)

#2. Tommy Edman at shortstop, Andy Pages in right field

Another approach involves utilizing Tommy Edman at shortstop and utilityman Kike Hernandez at second base. Edman is a versatile infielder and his talent can be maximized in situations like this.

Meanwhile, to fill the role of Edman in the outfield, Andy Pages' getting a nod to start in right field seems to be another way to address the lineup defensively. Pages also gets to bat second.

Projected Top of the Lineup:

Shohei Ohtani (DH)

Andy Pages (RF)

Freddie Freeman (1B)

Will Smith (C)

Max Muncy (3B)

#1. Hyeseong Kim at shortstop

Hyeseong Kim has emerged as a stalwart for the Dodgers both offensively and defensively. He filled the role of Betts at shortstop during the series against the Yankees. He performed alright defensively and even had a great performance at the plate.

So continuing with this combination should be a no-brainer for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Projected Top of the Lineup:

Shohei Ohtani (DH) Will Smith (C) Freddie Freeman (1B) Teoscar Hernández (RF) Max Muncy (3B)

