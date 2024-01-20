Top 3 relievers Dodgers could turn to following Josh Hader's deal with Astros

There is a lot of excitement around the Los Angeles Dodgers for the upcoming season. The Dodgers invested more than a billion dollars to acquire some of the most sought-after players during the offseason.

The team made a record-breaking signing with Shohei Ohtani, offering him a $700 million deal, which is the largest contract in MLB history. They also won over Yoshinobu Yamamoto from the Mets and Yankees with a $325 million offer, the biggest pitching contract in MLB. Additionally, they acquired Tyler Glasnow from the Rays in a blockbuster trade and extended his tenure for five years.

With the recent addition of Teoscar Hernandez for a $23.5 million agreement, the Dodgers have almost completed their All-Star lineup. However, they were unable to secure Josh Hader, who decided to sign with the Houston Astros instead. The Astros offered Hader the highest relief pitcher contract, a five-year, $95 million deal with no deferrals.

Despite missing out on Hader, the Dodgers are still on the lookout for other talented players who can help them in their pursuit of winning the World Series in the upcoming seasons.

Free agents who could be the Dodgers' next target

#1. Matt Moore

Matt Moore, 34, is available to share his 12 years of major league experience with the Dodgers in upcoming seasons. Moore had a 2.56 ERA in 2023. He played a total of 50 games, throwing 52.2 innings and finishing four games with 60 strikeouts across four different teams.

The Dodgers have a chance to secure a valuable asset for late innings with three postseason experience to guide them in October.

#2. Ryan Brasier

Ryan Brasier, 36, joined the Dodgers on a minor league deal after being released from the Boston Red Sox last year. He played in 39 games for them, finishing five games. Brasier has a .70 ERA in 38.2 innings with 38 strikeouts.

As the LA Dodgers are aiming for the World Series, Brasier's three postseason experience could add depth to the bullpen while staying within a friendly budget.

#3. David Robertson

David Robertson, formerly of the Miami Marlins, had a 3.03 ERA in 65.1 innings last year, with 15 years of experience to draw on. His 78 strikeouts and 18 saves in 62 games make him a valuable pitcher to rely on during the postseason.

Furthermore, his nine postseason appearances make him an attractive addition to the Dodgers' lineup, as they look to compete against some of the MLB's best offenses.

