Top 3 targets on Red Sox's radar ahead of MLB trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox are barely making the postseason with their 53-47 record, taking the final AL Wild Card spot. With the trade deadline fast approaching (on July 31), Craig Breslow and his front office need to act fast and complete their objectives.

Let's take a look at three targets that are reportedly on the team's radar ahead of the deadline.

#1. Red Sox need a frontline starting pitcher

With injuries and inconsistent performances, including Walker Buehler, Kutter Crawford and Hunter Dobbins, trading for a frontline starting pitcher has become a top priority.

Minnesota Twins' Joe Ryan, who has posted a stellar 9–4 record and 2.72 ERA, has been linked to Boston. But the Twins may not give up their ace pitcher that easily. This means the Red Sox may need to look at other options like Milwaukee Brewers' Freddy Peralta and Texas Rangers' Tyler Mahle.

#2. Boston needs an upgrade at first base

Since Triston Casas went down for the season, the Red Sox have tried out Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzalez, but neither of them has been able to stake their claim at the position.

Thus, there is a need for other options via trade. Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor is a top option and his one-year deal at $10.9 M makes him the top first-base available rental. Naylor is hitting .291 along with 11 home runs this season.

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O’Hearn could potentially give Boston a left-handed option. Washington Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe is also one name they can look at to fill the position.

#3. Red Sox could use bullpen reinforcements

Boston hasn't been great when it comes to the bullpen. They need to do well in the second half, and in close games, the bullpen has to be solid. With that in mind, the team could look to trade for Pittsburgh Pirates' David Bednar, Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase or St. Louis Cardinals' Ryan Heasley.

Bednar would be a potential fix since he's having a great season. In 32.0 innings pitched, he has posted a 2.53 ERA and has recorded 13 saves along with 45 strikeouts.

