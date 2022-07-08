Top 5 Aaron Judge performances in the 2022 MLB season so far

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has gotten off to an incredible start to his 2022 season. The 30-year-old center fielder leads the league in home runs with 30 as the All-Star break is still 10 games away.

Let's take a look at five of Aaron Judge's best performances of the 2022 season so far.

#5 06/23: Walk-off RBI against Houston Astros

The first performance on the list came just a couple of weeks ago. The Houston Astros and New York Yankees opened up a key four-game series in the Bronx that night and Judge came up clutch for the Yanks.

Judge went 2-for-5 with a walk-off single to complete an improbable comeback victory for the Yankees.

What a clutch performance by the Yankees and Aaron Judge!

#4 05/17: Aaron Judge blasts two home runs against Baltimore Orioles

Judge's next great performance came in mid-May as the Yankees faced off against the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees slugger had a great day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two home runs as the team defeated the Orioles 5-4.

#3 06/26: Judge belts a walk-off three-run homer against the Astros

Here's another walk-off performance by Judge. This time it was a three-run home run against the Astros. The Yankees managed to split a four-game series against the Astros thanks in large part to Judge's two walk-offs.

The walk-off homer came after the Yankees had lost two games in a row to the Astros. The Yankee slugger has a knack for making the plays when they matter most.

#2 06/03: Judge goes 4-for-5 in Yankees blowout win

The #2 performance by Judge this season came against the Detroit Tigers. Judge had a four-hit game, including a home run, as the Yankees beat the Tigers by a score of 13-0.

#1 07/06: Judge goes 3-for-4 with a grand slam in Pittsburgh

The number one performance for Aaron Judge this season came from last night's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Yankees won the game rather easily by a score of 16-0. Judge launched a grand slam to become the first player to reach 30 home runs in 2022.

There were plenty of performances to choose from given how great he has been in 2022. Comment your thoughts below.

