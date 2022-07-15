Top 5 All-Star Futures Game performances from current MLB Stars featuring Mike Trout, Jose Altuve & more

The All-Star Futures Game is one of the best aspects of All-Star weekend. It gives fans an early glimpse at future MLB stars. This is one of baseball's more recent annual events. It just started in 1999. The Futures Game will be held at Dodger Stadium on July 16 this year.

Since then, we have seen many players as young prospects dominate the game and then go on to become stars. Because there are often tremendous performances, this year's crop of prospects have pretty high standards to live up to. For many of them, this will be their first opportunity to dazzle the MLB audience.

Some of these performances stand out above all the rest and feature players who have become household names. Let's take a look at the top five All-Star Futures Game performances of all-time.

#5 Kyle Schwarber - 2015

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game 2015

In 2015, Kyle Schwarber was one of the top prospects in the MLB. The Chicago Cubs were thrilled to have him. In his appearance at the All-Star Futures Game, Kyle Schwarber gave his team the lead with a triple that drove in two runs. This would eventually result in a win for his team. Kyle Schwarber being named MVP.

A video of the triple was posted to YouTube by Cubs Baseball.

This game was extra special for Kyle Schwarber, as it took place in his hometown of Cincinnati. Being able to show off in front of so many friends and family certainly motivated him to give a great performance.

#4 Nick Castellanos - 2012

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game 2012

In 2012, Nick Castellanos had a phenomenal offensive performance at the Futures Game. As a prospect for the Detroit Tigers, Castellanos had three hits in the game, including one home run. The offense was on another level in this game, and Nick Castellanos was the best of them all. He would go on to be named MVP for the game.

Jayson Stark reported on some comments from Nick Castellanos following this game in 2012, posted to Twitter.

Jayson Stark @jaysonst Futures Game MVP Nick Castellanos has played 2 G in big-league parks (KC & Wrigley). Won MVP award in both. "I like playing in big-lg parks" Futures Game MVP Nick Castellanos has played 2 G in big-league parks (KC & Wrigley). Won MVP award in both. "I like playing in big-lg parks"

"I like playing in big-(league) parks" - Nick Castellanos

This game proved to be a precursor for the tremendous career that Nick Castellanos would go on to have.

#3 Justin Verlander - 2005

Justin Verlander pitching in 2005

Justin Verlander managed to have one of the best Futures Game performances of all-time with just one inning on the mound. The Detroit Tigers' top pitching prospect started the game for his team and shut out his opposition. This was just one month before Verlander would make his MLB debut in full. He showed the world that he was ready.

The MLB posted a video of the young Justin Verlander pitching in the 2005 Futures Game to YouTube.

Justin Verlander would go on to have a Hall of Fame career and is still slinging it from the mound today.

#2 Jose Altuve - 2011

2011 XM All-Star Futures Game

Jose Altuve came into the 2011 Futures Game as a relative unknown and shocked the baseball world. Altuve had been dominating in AA baseball but was far from being a recognizable name.

He had two hits in the game, including a double, and stood out from the crowd with his speed and effort level. Jose Altuve would make his MLB debut with the Houston Astros just a few weeks later.

The 2011 Futures game featured a loaded roster that included Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, but it was Jose Altuve who won the day.

#1 Mike Trout - 2010

2010 XM All-Star Futures Game

It would be hard to make a list like this if it did not include Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout. Trout was the 25th overall draft pick in 2009, and this game showed that 24 teams made a mistake.

In the 2010 Futures Game, Mike Trout got on base four times and came in as a pinch runner, showcasing his speed. He dazzled the crowd with his speed and had the best performance in Futures Game history.

This YouTube video shows one of the at-bats from the young Mike Trout.

Mike Trout would go on to be one of the best players in MLB history, and this was the first time many saw him play.

Sound off in the comments with who you think could be joining this list of superstars from this year's MLB Futures Game!

