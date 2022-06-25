Top 5 candidates for the Cy Young Award so far | MLB 2022

So far this MLB season, we have seen some absolutely dominant pitchers this year. Pitching at the highest level is extremely difficult, yet some pitchers make it look easy. Some pitchers have been dominating game after game, making opposing teams look silly.

Pitching is key in order to win baseball games, and some pitchers this season have been amazing at that. They have been some of the main contributors to their team's success. Some are having breakout seasons, while others have been dominant for a while, but are still outperforming themselves. Here are the five pitchers who are most likely to win the Cy Young Award in their respective leagues this season.

(HM) Martin Perez - Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers left-handed pitcher Martin Perez has quietly put up dominant numbers this season in the MLB. In 14 starts with Texas, Perez is 5-2 with just a 1.96 ERA. He also has a complete game shutout this season, along with 71 strikeouts already. Perez is the head of the Rangers' pitching staff and a key part of a Texas team that is fighting for first in the American League West. Perez would be higher on this list if it was not for his .239 opponent batting average, which is higher than anyone on this list. Nevertheless, Martin Perez is dominating the MLB right now, and will definately be on the AL Cy Young radar if he keeps this up.

#5 Joe Musgrove - San Diego Padres

In his last start on June 23, San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove recorded his first loss of the year. Through 12 starts, and almost two months of play, Musgrove was a perfect 8-0 to start the year. Going this long without a loss is nearly unheard of as a pitcher, and it is so impressive to see.

This season in the MLB, Joe Musgrove is 8-1 with a 2.12 ERA. He also has 82 strikeouts and had held opposing hitters to just a .203 batting average in 85 innings so far this season. His eight wins so early in the season has been a major factor for the San Diego Padres success this season. Musgrove will definitely be in the National League Cy Young conversation come the end of the year.

#4 Justin Verlander - Houston Astros

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is 39 years old, and it looks like he is still in his prime. Verlander is currently defying Father Time, as the 17-year MLB veteran is looking like he could take home another Cy Young award.

Through 14 starts, Verlander is 8-3 with a 2.19 ERA with 84 strikeouts. He is also holding opposing hitters to just an .192 batting average. If he keeps this up, we could see Justin Verlander earn his third Cy Young award of his career.

#3 Sandy Alcantara - Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara has been putting up video game numbers so far this season. Alcantara is currently 7-2 with a 1.95 ERA through 15 starts. He is also holding opponents to just a .195 batting average and has 94 strikeouts in 106 innings. Sandy Alcantara will definitely be in the National League Cy Young Award conversation come this fall.

#2 Shane McClanahan - Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays left-handed pitcher Shane McClanahan is the epitomy of dominance in pitching this MLB season. McClanahan is currently 7-3 with just a 1.81 ERA this year for Tampa. He also has the most strikeouts of any qualified pitcher with 113. Furthermore, he is holding opposing hitters to a ridiculous .185. McClanahan, if he can keep this up, can definately win the AL Cy Young award this season.

#1 Tony Gonsolin - Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin has something that no other MLB pitcher has on this list. In 13 starts, Gonsolin has yet to lose a game on the mound this season. He is 9-0 with a 1.58 ERA, and has 64 strikeouts in just 93 innings. His sheer dominance is one of the main reasons the Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the best records in the MLB.

Gonsolin is currently the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young award. He will definitely win it with ease if he can keep this up.

