The stars were out during the 2025 MLB All-Star weekend that ultimately culminated last Tuesday. One of the highlights of the festivities was the red carpet ceremony before the All-Star Game on July 15.While players spend a majority of their year sporting their respective team's colors, the red carpet event gave them a rare chance to showcase their style on the runway. As some stars chose to go for the simpler outifits, others went a different round by choosing stylish outfits that created aura. Let's take a look at the best attires from the 2025 All-Star Game red carpet festivities.Top 5 Gents Playbook attires from the 2025 MLB All-Star Game red carpet5) Ryan O'Hearn, Baltimore OriolesOrioles designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn has been one of the few bright spots in what has been a disappointing season for the squad. This year, he was selected for his first ever All-Star Game after leading the team in several offensive metrics. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRyan didn't disappoint in his first red carpet appearance either as accompanied by his pregnant wife Hannah, the Orioles star flaunted a classic ensemble with a touching twist. O'Hearn sported a traditional black coat with a camo finish. What sets his outfit apart, however, is the orange lining underneath with his jersey number 32 underneath as a tribute to the O's.4) Byron Buxton, Minnesota TwinsKnown for his flamboyant plays in the outfield, two-time MLB All-Star Byron Buxton didn't disasppoint on the red carpet this year. The Twins star flaunted a salmon-colored suit paired up with a casual pair of white sneakers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition, Buxton was accompanied by his wife and children — who were all wearing the same bright salmon hue.3) Hunter Brown, Houston AstrosAstros pitcher Hunter Brown has been grabbing headlines this year after compiling dominant outings that ultimately led to his first MLB All-Star nod. On the red carpet, meanwhile, the 26-year-old with a classy navy piece with a flowery print.2) Carlos Rodon, New York YankeesSwarmed by his wife Ashley, two sons, and daughter, Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon exhibited one of the best attires on the red carpet. Carlos, along with his sons, wore the same lavender printed top on the runway. The ladies in the family, meanwhile, went with dresses of the same hue for the affair. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHonorable mentionsJacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee BrewersFirst-time All-Star Jacob Misiorowski went for the classic route on the walkway with a navy suit for his first MLB function. However, what set him apart from the rest of the bunch was the Pokemon tribute he had underneath his jacket as the character Lugia was included in its lining. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJosh Hader, Houston AstrosAstros closer Josh Hader made his first All-Star appearance for Houston by sporting a wheat combo on the runway to pair up with wife Maria's maroon ensemble. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJason Adam, San Diego PadresPadres reliever Jason Adam had a selected a very simple color for any attire that couldn't go wrong — powder blue. Accompanied on the runway by his sequin-wearing kids and wife, Adam rocked a plaid powder blue suit that's always easy on the eyes. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMacKenzie Gore, Washington NationalsUnlike many of his colleagues, Nationals ace MacKenzie Gore went for a classic and throwback route with a brown ensemble for his first MLB All-Star game nod. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFernando Tatis Jr., San Diego PadresSporting a white printed jacket, black trousers and boots — Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. just oozed style on the red carpet.1) Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati RedsKnown as one of the flashiest and most entertaining players of the current generation, one shouldn't expect any less of Elly De La Cruz's outfit during the MLB All-Star Game's red carpet festivities. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough the red ensemble was flamboyant in its own right, it contained a deeper meaning underneath. De La Cruz's suit contained a tribute to her late sister Genelis, who passed on June of this year, along with the flag of the Dominican Republic on the lining of his top.