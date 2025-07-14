Reds Hall of Famer makes bold prediction on Elly De La Cruz's MLB legacy

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has been one of the most entertaining players in MLB since he debuted in June 2023. De La Cruz's sophomore season was historic as he became the only MLB shortstop to hit 20 homers and steal 60 bases in a season. He finished the season with 25 homers and 67 stolen bases.

Reds Hall of Famer Sean Casey met De La Cruz and was in awe. In Sunday's episode of "The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey," the Hall of Famer spoke highly of the shortstop and boldly predicted his future.

"The Cincinnati Reds fans, you know, are the best in the game as far as like, you know, just some of the greatest players that have ever played this amazing game of baseball," Casey said (16:09).

"And Elly De La Cruz could go down as one of those guys, you know, one of those guys where you're like, man, this guy is one of the greatest to ever do it."

Casey played 12 seasons in the MLB for five different teams, but his best years came with the Reds, where he played from 1998 to 2005. He earned All-Star honors with the Reds in 1999, 2001 and 2004. The 51-year-old was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2012.

Sean Casey impressed with Elly De La Cruz

Sean Casey is highly confident in Elly De La Cruz's skill set, claiming he is the most unique. Casey underwent surgery for a hamstring injury, but before it, he went to meet some old colleagues at the Reds, where he interacted with De La Cruz.

"Elly came over and I was talking to him and stuff. This guy's a big dude, bro," Casey said [16:42]. "I'm a pretty big guy. I'm 6'3, 6'4. This guy towered me and he's big and he's so nice. He's so stinking nice and I think he's a leader in that clubhouse. Guys love him. But playing for Tito, I think you could see his standards starting to go up for his play."

Before the current season, the Reds hired Terry Francona to lead the team. Francona has won two World Series, both with the Boston Red Sox. With Francona as the skipper, Casey is confident De La Cruz could elevate his game.

"My goal is not for him [Elly De La Cruz] just to be an exciting good player, it's for him to be one of the best players in baseball on one of the best teams in baseball," Francona said during his appearance on Reds Hot Stove in November.

The interview took place after Francona traveled to the Dominican Republic to meet the star shortstop. Having coached Red Sox legends David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez and Pedro Martinez, among others, Francona is an ideal choice to coach Elly De La Cruz.

