Top 5 hilarious memes after Juan Soto struck out vs Astros with game on the line

New York Mets fans were left in disappointment after Juan Soto failed to help the team beat the Houston Astros. Soto faced Astros closer Josh Hader, trailing two runs, with the 3-1 game on the line. Two men, first and third, were already on base, waiting for Soto to bring them home.

However, the stretchy at-bat was brought to a close by Hader whose slider fooled Soto to go for it. The swing was a knockout for the Mets as Soto struck out to end the game in favor of the Astros.

It led to several fanbases, especially the disgruntled Yankees one, taking a dig at the 15-year, $765 million signee. We've picked the best of them:

Top five hilarious memes after Juan Soto fails to tie/win the game vs Astros

#5 The first one is from a Yankees fan. Soto spent the 2024 season with them but didn't sign with them for the 2025 season and beyond, instead going after a lucrative deal from the Mets.

Seeing the outfielder fail, the Yankees fan's Soto hate watch turned out to be successful.

#4 Another fan compared their emotion with former WWE boss Vince McMahon's hilarious laughter reaction. It seems they enjoyed Soto not getting things done for the Mets.

#3 One fan was clapping after seeing Soto underperforming in the clutch. For the day, Soto went 1-for-3, along with two walks and one strikeout.

#2 One fan posted a reaction of famous YouTuber iShowSpeed, who can be hilariously seen clapping after a situation didn't turn well.

It was to do with Juan Soto and his record $765 million contract not producing a critical hit in the game.

#1 This meme is a humorous play on the idea of Juan Soto making his Mets debut.

The image is a scene from The Sopranos, where Christopher Moltisanti (played by Michael Imperioli) is shown in a Mets uniform during a fantasy sequence.

Neither could live up to the expectations of Mets fans.

The Mets lost 3-1 to the Astros. The two teams face each other again on Friday, with New York seeking revenge.

