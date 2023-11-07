Top 5 innovative custom MLB cleats of 2023 that turned heads

The 2023 MLB season is officially in the books. The action-packed campaign was filled with drama and twists as the Texas Rangers eventually won the World Series.

However, some players grabbed headlines with their intriguing footwear on the field. Here, we look at five of the most innovative custom MLB cleats in 2023.

5 of the most innovative MLB custom cleats in 2023

5. Fernando Tatis Jr.'s custom pink and white Jordan 1s

Tatis had an impressive season with the San Diego Padres in 2023. He also stole the limelight when he jogged onto the field in his custom pink and white Jordan 1s.

Reports said Tatis wore 13 variations of his custom shoes during the campaign. He once also sported a pair of Dragon Ball Z Jordan cleats.

4. Nestor Cortes' custom Mario cleats

Cortes was a great pitcher for the New York Yankees in 2023. He also proved he is stylish when he wore a custom Mario pair of cleats in May.

The cleats showed Mario with a mustache and had "Nasty Nestor" printed on them.

3. Aaron Judge's custom bubblegum Air Jordan cleats

Judge had another solid season with the New York Yankees despite the team's struggles. The slugger also unveiled his custom Air Jordan cleats in August.

Judge's shoes emerged in a bubblegum pink hue. He decided on the color because of his pregame ritual of chewing bubblegum before every game.

2. Jazz Chisholm's custom Air Jordan I cleats

Chisholm flaunted several of his Nike cleats during the season. He took the field most frequently in his favorite Jordan model, the Air Jordan I.

He once wore a pair of Jordan cleats designed to resemble a strawberry waffle cone. Fans referred to them as custom ice cream-themed cleats

1. Jonathan India's customized Air Jordan 1 cleats

India had another stellar season with the Cincinnati Reds. During many games in the 2023 season, he wore the Air Jordan 1 in Cincinnati colors.

India's black and red sneakers became a big hit among MLB fans. The infielder is expected to return to the field with a similar pair when he plays for Cincinnati next season.