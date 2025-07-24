Top 5 landing spots for Dylan Cease that could match his $200,000,000 price tag

After pitching 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA from 33 starts to finish 4th in the NL Cy Young voting last year, Dylan Cease has been unable to find the same form this time around. The 29-year-old is 3-10 with a 4.59 ERA, although he is still projected to earn 200+ strikeouts in 2024.

Cease is in the last year of his arbitration on a one-year $13.75 million contract. Early on in the season, he was projected to receive $200 million after hitting free agency.

But with the expiring contract, he has come up as a trade option as the Padres look to sort out other positions via trade. Here's taking a look at five teams who can trade for Cease and potentially target him as a free agent if his 2nd half of the season fares well.

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs have transformed themselves into a contender. Colin Rea, Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga could use some help with Cease. The Cubs are 27th in the league in SOs (764) and their rotation has earned the 4th most runs in all of baseball (87).

New York Yankees

Max Fried's small IL stint due to a blister on his throwing arm index finger, followed by a five-run outing against the Blue Jays will be a cause for concern for Aaron Boone, already dealing with injuries to Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt, Ryan Yarborough, etc.

New York Mets

Sean Manaea's and Frankie Montas' return to the mound has strengthened the pitching rotation led by Kodai Senga and David Peterson. However, reliever-turned-starter Clay Holmes has suffered a lack of form this month, sporting a 5.66 ERA and could need backing up, having thrown almost 40 innings more than his previous highest of 70 in a season.

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are serious about pushing for a playoff spot. While Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito have given solidity behind ace Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler's 5.72 ERA this season could need some updating. Their starters have the 22nd best WHIP in the MLB (1.22).

Detroit Tigers

Reese Olson and Casey Mize have definitely backed up Tarik Skubal but to become a World Series contender, the Tigers need more backup in the fourth-fifth rotation spots. Jack Flaherty, 5-10 with a 4.77 ERA, has a record only a bit better than Cease's. The Tigers could be tempted to use both as the season wears on.

