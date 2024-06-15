Top 5 memes as MLB fans respond to Twins debuting their City Connect uniforms

The Minnesota Twins became the 28th MLB team to debut their City Connect jersey on Friday. Designed through a partnership between MLB and Nike, the City Connect outfits seek to showcase a city's unique cultural identity within the context of Major League Baseball.

The new look is a rather strong deviation from the Twins' normal scheme. Instead of the regular red, white and dark blue, the new uniforms are light blue, with the letters "MN" stitched over the left side while a yellow belt ties it all together.

"The Twins are debuting their City Connect uniforms tonight!" - MLB

The jerseys were worn during the Twins' game against the Oakland Athletics. In response to seeing the new get-ups, fans responded with some hilarious memes. Let's examine some of the funniest and most clever ones.

Top 5 memes to emerge from Minnesota Twins City Connect reveal

5. Not so sure

Last year, the Minnesota Twins won a playoff series for the first time in 18 seasons after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card race. While it is indeed an exciting time in Minnesota, some fans would like to see the team more focused on returning to the postseason, rather than exhalting the flashy.

4. Softball

Although there is no cemented definition of what softball jerseys look like compared to baseball ones, there is certainly a consensus. According to one fan, the new Minnesota Twins jerseys look more like they should make their debut in a slow-pitch game.

3. Feels Bad Man

In 2017, the New York Yankees played the Rays at Citi Field due to Hurricane Irma making play in the Bronx impossible. After Todd Frazier of the Yankees hit a three-run shot, longtime Mets fan Gary Dunaier gave a famous thumbs-down gesture from the stands.

Although the gimmick was soon adopted by the Yankees ironically, Twins fans hijacked Dunaier's disapproving thumb to help highlight what they might really think of the Minnesota Twins' new City Connect jerseys.

2. Fail

Over the course of the other 28 teams releasing their own City Connect designs, we certainly saw a lot of fan regret, particularly from older teams like the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. However, sometimes a meme can write what 1,000 words cannot.

1. Best Buy Uniform

The Twins home field in St. Paul, Target Field, may be the only MLB ballpark named after a big-box retailer. However, according to some fans, the new get-ups for the Minnesota Twins appear closer to a competitor. Several likened the City Connect Twins jerseys to uniforms from electronics retailer Best Buy.

