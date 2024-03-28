Top 5 milestones that could be achieved during the 2024 MLB season ft. Mike Trout, Aaron Judge & more

The MLB season is officially upon us, and Opening Day has arrived. With Opening Day, there's the first chance to accumulate some more career stats.

The better players perform, the stronger their career totals look, and some players are right on the cusp of major milestones. Here are five that could be achieved pretty soon or at least during the 2024 regular season.

What MLB milestones can be passed this season?

5) Corbin Burnes 1,000 strikeouts

Barring some health issues, it's almost certain that Corbin Burnes will pass 130 strikeouts. He has passed 200 in the last three years and is projected to reach 197 this season.

That's a conservative metric, but playing with an elite catcher like Adley Rutschman should help him pitch well, and he should strike out more than enough batters to reach 1,000 for his career with that aforementioned 130 season total.

4) Paul Goldschmidt 2,000 hits

Can Paul Goldschmidt get 91 hits?

There have only been two seasons in Paul Goldschmidt's career with the St. Louis Cardinals where he did not reach triple digits in total hits.

One was 2011, his rookie season when he played 48 games, while the other was the truncated 2020 season. He needs just 91 to reach 2,000 for his career, and it would be a shock if he didn't get it.

3) Mike Trout 400 home runs

Mike Trout has some injury concerns, but he's only 32 home runs away from 400 for his career.

In 2022, he played 119 games but still hit 40 bombs. It would be difficult to see him not getting to the 32 plateau, even if he misses some time. Even with no help in the lineup, the Los Angeles Angels superstar is poised to reach this milestone with ease.

2) Spencer Strider 500 strikeouts

Spencer Strider will surpass 500 strikeouts for his career.

Spencer Strider strikes out batters more than pretty much anyone else in baseball. The Atlanta Braves star has gotten off to an unbelievable career start in that metric and is a startling 17 away from 500 for his career.

He could conceivably get that in one game, but most likely it will be eclipsed in two starts this season. It's a lock unless he somehow gets hurt.

1) Aaron Judge 300 home runs

Can Aaron Judge knock 43 home runs?

The New York Yankees slugger is virtually a lock to hit 43 home runs if he stays healthy this year.

Even though he missed two months last season, he hit 37. He will also have Juan Soto getting on base in front of him, giving him fewer empty bases and thereby fewer unintentional walks.

The number 43 seems like a high one, but Judge's career AB/HR is 11.69. So if he keeps that up and gets 500 at bats, he will hit 42.77 home runs, which is rounded to enough.

