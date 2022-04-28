Top 5 MLB bench-clearing brawls in recent times

Sports will always invoke emotions, and the MLB is no stranger conflict. Tensions are high, and people want to compete and prove they're the better athletes. There have been many incidents involving players and coaches that are rooted from simple arguments, and sometimes, long-time scores that need settling.

With Nolan Arenado's recent outburst against the Mets in mind, let's look at some of the most infamous brawls in the MLB of recent times.

MLB Top 5 Bench-clearing Brawls of Recent Times

#5 Bryce Harper charges Hunter Strickland, May 29, 2017

Hunter Strickland looks on as Bryce Harper rounds the bases

Here's one of the most memorable — and infamous — incidents in MLB history. Hunter Strickland had kept receipts when Bryce Harper hit a home run against him in the 2014 MLB NL Divisional Series. Harper hit two homers off Strickland in the series and the latter was the one that drew the ire of the reliever.

Harper launched a bomb against Strickland in Game four of the NLDS straight into McCovey Cove in San Francisco and took a little too much time admiring his work around the bases while staring down Strickland.

The next time they met, which was in 2017, a fistfight ensued when Strickland beamed Harper on his right hip. Harper charged down the mound and tried to hit Strickland with his helmet only to miss egregiously. The two men then turned the mound into a boxing ring. A couple of punches landed before the benches cleared.

If there's one takeaway to this incident, it was this event led to the unfortunate retirement of Michael Morse. Morse tried to stop the brawl between Harper and Strickland and got sandwiched in the middle.

Giants teammate Jeff Samardzija inadvertedly collided with Morse when the pitcher was charging towards Harper. The collision between the teammates led to Morse having a concussion that persisted throughout the rest of the season and was the eventual reason for his retirement from the MLB.

#4 A.J. Pierzynski collides with Michael Barrett, May 16, 2006

Chicago White Sox club legend A.J. Pierzynski

Who would have thought that MLB Interleague play can bring out rivalries? On a humid May afternoon in Wrigley Field, the Southsiders visited the Cubs for an interlague matchup.

A.J. Pierzynski tagged from third base on a Brian Anderson flyout, then proceeded to collide with Cubs catcher Michael Barrett. He then shoved Barrett shoved him like an NFL linebacker. Pierzynski then tapped the home plate like a buzzer in Family Feud and when he stood up, chaos ensued.

Barrett didn't take Pierzynski's kindly and landed a right forearm on his face. Pierzynski's teammate Scott Podsednik chased after Barrett and the benches cleared. Four men were ejected from the brawl.

#3 Pedro Martinez drops Don Zimmer, October 11, 2003

Pedro Martinez played for the Red Sox from 1998 to 2004

It doesn't take much for tempers to flare when the New York Yankees face off against the Boston Red Sox. This particular incident will always be remembered for one thing: the late Don Zimmer charging Pedro Martinez.

Tensions rose when Martinez threw high and tight to Yankee Karim Garcia. And as part of the unwritten rules of baseball — and sports in general — the Yankees tried to get one back. Roger Clemens threw an inside fastball near the head of Manny Ramirez.

Ramirez was irate at Clemens and that's when the benches cleared. The highlight of the brawl was when 72-year-old Yankees coach Don Zimmer charged towards Pedro Martinez. The Red Sox star then proceeded to clasp his hands between Zimmer's head and dropped him. Both Zimmer and Martinez have apologized for the incident.

#2 Amir Garrett settles the score against the Pittsburgh Pirates, July 30, 2019

Amir Garrett trying to be restrained after picking a fight with an entire MLB team

It's one thing to pick a fight against someone, but it's a whole different thing trying to pick one with an entire MLB dugout. That's precisely what Amir Garrett did one July night in 2019 at the Great American Ballpark.

It wasn't the first time that the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates had an altercation that year. They had a similar incident in April. But tensions rose ever further when Pittsburgh reliever Keone Kela threw over the head of Cincinnati's Derek Dietrich.

When Amir Garrett was inserted into the game, that's when all hell broke loose. Garrett charged an entire MLB team and tried to pick a fight.

"Amir Garrett vs. The Pirates. #Reds @Amir_Garrett" - Sam Greene

Chaos ensued and the benches emptied. Managers and coaches alike were involved as well. Another noteworthy incident was when Pittsburgh pitcher Kyle Crick tried to instigate a fight with Yasiel Puig, a man known for his many altercations against different teams. Coincidentally, it was Puig's last game for the Reds. During that game, he was traded to Cleveland. Six players. Both club skippers were suspended after the incident.

#1 Jason Varitek and A-Rod brawl at Fenway Park, July 24, 2004

Alex Rodriguez and Jason Varitek

It's early 2000s, and once again, we're back with arch rivals. No rivalry was as bitter in the MLB as the Yankees and the Red Sox. On this particular occasion, Red Sox pitcher Bronson Arroyo plunked Alex Rodriguez in his left arm. A-Rod showed his displeasure, but what started the kerfuffle was Jason Varitek. Varitek was rumored to have told the Yankees star, "Take your base. We don't hit .260 hitters."

What places it high on this list is the amount of people who have a bone to pick with each other. It was a protracted but inevitable saga that exploded that night. Even Yankees starter Tanyon Sturtz was bloodied after three Red Sox players, including current Giants skipper Gabe Kapler and David Ortiz, jumped him. Miraculously, only Rodriguez and Varitek were booted out of the game.

