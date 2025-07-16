Top 5 MLB couples who owned the All-Star red carpet with effortless style ft. Ronald Acuna Jr., Francisco Lindor & others

The All-Star Game red carpet is MLB's very own version of the Oscars red carpet. Baseball's biggest superstars walk it with their family and loved ones, whilst crowds of traveling fans cheer them on and cameras capture their looks.

Here's taking a look at the top 5 MLB couples who walked the talk with their attire at the All-Star red carpet.

Francisco Lindor and family

Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia are one of the most stylish couples in baseball. For this year, Lindor took a funky approach, going for a velvet textured jacket over a white shirt and denims, while Katia wore a glamorous, black-and-gold printed dress.

They were joined on the red carpet by their two daughters, Kalina Zoe and Amapola Chloe and newborn son Koa Amani.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and family

Another one of MLB's good-looking couples, Ronald Acuna Jr. and his wife Maria Laborde, wore all-black outfits to the red carpet. The Atlanta Braves superstar in his home Midsummer Classic wore a sleeveless black vest, while Maria wore a black gown.

Acuna accessorized his fit with a special Braves chain and a white watch. His sons, Ronald and Jamal, were dressed in white and accompanied their parents.

Josh Hader and family

Houston Astros closer Josh Hader brought out the casual formal look at the red carpet with a beige coat over a white shirt and beige pants. His wife Maria stole the spotlight with her maroon shorbing jacket on maroon pants paired with a black and white striped shirt. She posted a pic of themselves at the red carpet along with their son Lucas in his father's arms.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne

It didn't take long for Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne to turn into a baseball power couple after he made his MLB debut last year. They stole the show last year with their epic All-Star game red carpet and this year was no different.

Skenes wore an umber-colored suit piece alongside Livvy, who sported an all-blue dress.

Freddie Freeman and family

Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, walked their ninth All-Star red carpet. The Dodgers slugger wore a pattern foggy-gray suit over baggy pants, nailing the casual fit get-up. Chelsea, meanwhile, looked beautiful in her leather black bodycon dress paired with high black heels.

Their sons, Charlie, Brandon, and Maximus, were dressed alike in white shirts and ochre pants.

