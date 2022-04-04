Top 5 MLB dynasties of all time featuring New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs & More

In the modern age of baseball, fans are seldom lucky enough to witness a true MLB dynasty. In fact, no Major League Baseball team has won back-to-back World Series since Derek Jeter and company led the New York Yankees there more than 20 years ago. Baseball teams of yore certainly had dynasties, and everyone knew it.

Today let's check out the most exciting teams that knew how to get it done year after year.

Top 5 dynasties ever to play in the MLB

#5 Cincinatti Reds, 1975-1976

Holding the MLB home win-loss record of 64-17 in 1975, a feat no team has surpassed to this day, the Cincinnati Reds of 1975-1976 were a force to be reckoned with. The Reds of this era were led by legends Johnny Bench, Tony Perez, and Joe Morgan.

Legendary Cincinnati Reds slugger Johnny Bench (left) honored in 2021

They won the World Series in 1975 and 1976. To this day they remain the only team ever to sweep through the postseason without losing a single game, as they did in 1976.

#4 Philadelphia Athletics, 1929-1931

When fans think of baseball legends, names like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Yogi Berra come to mind. However, Jimmie Foxx, an equally talented phenom, does not get as much publicity.

When Foxx started regularly playing first base for the then-named Philadelphia Athletics in 1929, he batted .354 with 33 home runs, leading the Athletics to World Series titles in 1929 and 1930. Jimmie Foxx was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1951.

#3 Chicago Cubs, 1907-1908

The winningest team in MLB history was able to amass a record of 116-36 in 1906 thanks to sluggers Johnny Cling and Frank Chance. Despite losing to rival Chicago White Sox that year, the Cubs rallied to win the World Series in 1907 and 1908.

The Chicago Cubs, of course, would not return to such glory until 108 years later, when they finally won the 2016 World Series.

#2 Oakland Athletics, 1972-1974

The 1972 season was the first year the Oakland Athletics officially started using the nickname "Oakland A's." Owner Charlie O. Finley thought the term Athletics resembled the Philadelphia Athletics and the owner of that team, Connie Mack.

"Oakland #Athletics pitcher Rollie Fingers fakes an intentional walk to strike out Cincinnati #Reds catcher Johnny Bench in the 1972 World Series! Happy 74th Birthday Rollie" - @ Baseball by BSmile

Despite this and many more antics from Finley, including managerial firings, the Athletics won the World Series three years in a row from 1972 to 1974, causing Finley to auction off the team at a then-record MLB asking price of $15 million in 1974.

#1 New York Yankees, 1949-1953

Any team featuring Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, and Yogi Berra sounds like some sort of fantasy veteran lineup, but that was the roster the New York Yankees featured in this period of time.

"Some rare home movie footage of a #Yankees game, 1950s" - @ Baseball Gallery

Joe DiMaggio's final season and Mickey Mantle's very first, 1951, was particularly memorable. Yogi Berra himself came of age at this time, hitting 132 dingers in the four-year tear the Yankees went on. Despite coming close in 2001, this is still the longest World Series win streak the New York Yankees have ever had.

That is our list of the top MLB dynasties. Think we missed any? Let us know below.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt