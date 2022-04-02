New York Yankees, Houston Astros & more: MLB 2022 World Series odds

Ahead of Opening Day, teams like the Houston Astros and New York Yankees are filled with hope about their World Series odds, but only one team can win the ultimate prize. The MLB season is a marathon of baseball that comes down to a sprint between the National League and American League champions for the final seven games.

The 2022 season has plenty of compelling narratives surrounding the World Series. Can the New York Yankees win their 28th title? Can the Houston Astros win without cheating? Everybody will be giving their opinions on these questions all season until we finally get definitive answers in October. So let's rank them, the five teams from each league that can win it all in 2022.

National League Predictions

#5 San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres are one of the most electric teams in baseball. With players like Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., it isn't surprising to see them on this list. In 2021 they were one of the top teams in the MLB prior to their midseason collapse. Fernando Tatis Jr. will unfortunately be out the first few months of the year, but don't be surprised to see the San Diego Padres still playing in October.

#4 Atlanta Braves

The defending world champion Atlanta Braves were the ultimate underdogs in 2021, and have a chance to repeat in 2022. The loss of Freddie Freeman will be challenging to overcome, but the organization was wise to bring Matt Olson into the fold to replace him. The Atlanta Braves will have to be at their best all year to repeat in 2022.

#3 Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers dominated the National League Central in 2021. If they can do it again, they can make a strong push for the World Series this season. With Christian Yelich hopefully returning to form and an excellent pair of pitchers in Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, the sky is the limit for the Brewers in 2022.

#2 New York Mets

Speaking of an excellent pair of pitchers, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are the best 1-2 punches in the MLB. If they are as good as we all hope, the New York Mets have a great chance at winning the World Series. If Pete Alonso and the rest of the Mets hitters can perform at a high level, the Mets can bring a championship back to New York.

In fact, BetMGM shared on Twitter that most bets are going on the New York Mets to win it all in 2022.

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM The New York Mets are the most bet-on team to win the World Series so far (13.2% of WS futures tickets and 19.2% of handle) The New York Mets are the most bet-on team to win the World Series so far (13.2% of WS futures tickets and 19.2% of handle) 👀 🔷 🔶

"The New York Mets are the most bet-on team to win the World Series so far" - @ BetMGM

#1 Los Angeles Dodgers

Every team in the MLB is playing catch-up to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers apparently decided that losing is no longer an option. They acquired superstar Freddie Freeman in free agency and Craig Kimbrel via a trade with the Chicago White Sox. The LA Dodgers are the team I predict to win it all in 2022, but perhaps an American League rival like the New York Yankees or Houston Astros can upset them.

American League Predictions

#5 Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays were one of the top regular season teams in 2021 before a disappointing loss in the American League Division Series in the postseason. With top player Brandon Lowe, the Rays always have a chance to make a deep playoff run, but in a division with the New York Yankees, nothing is guaranteed.

#4 Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox were just a few games away from the World Series in 2021, losing to the Houston Astros in the playoffs. Following a big acquisition, they can get back there. Trevor Story is the newest superstar for the Boston Red Sox. The All-Star second baseman can put them over the hump. The AL East is the strongest division in baseball, but the Boston Red Sox have all the tools to win it.

#3 New York Yankees

The New York Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009. They feel they were denied their shot as a result of the Houston Astros coordinated cheating effort in 2017. As anger continues to mount within the New York Yankees, their stars Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton take their anger out on baseballs, knocking them out of the park. In 2022, the New York Yankees expect to be fighting for a ring, but a division rival might stop them.

The New York Yankees GM recently voiced his opinion on why the Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009, via SNY sports on Twitter.

Brian Cashman is still bitter about the 2017 Astros “The only thing that stopped [us] was something that was so illegal and horrific. So I get offended when I start hearing we haven’t been to the World Series since ’09."Brian Cashman is still bitter about the 2017 Astros on.sny.tv/Xs3Pf8W “The only thing that stopped [us] was something that was so illegal and horrific. So I get offended when I start hearing we haven’t been to the World Series since ’09."Brian Cashman is still bitter about the 2017 Astros on.sny.tv/Xs3Pf8W https://t.co/JX879qNVKN

"Brian Cashman is still bitter about the 2017 Astros" - @ SNY

#2 Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have been one of the most consistent teams in baseball over the last five years and seek to continue the trend in 2022. The Houston Astros are still despised around the league because of their cheating a few years prior, especially by the New York Yankees, but that has never seemed to phase them, consistently winning the AL West and setting their sights on a World Series championship.

#1 Toronto Blue Jays

The only team that can match the firepower of the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays will win the American League in 2022. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his power swing will top the AL East, narrowly edging out the New York Yankees. The Toronto Blue Jays are simply the most complete team. With the championship experience of former Houston Astros George Springer, the Toronto Blue Jays have the best chance of American League teams at taking home the trophy in 2022.

