Top 5 MLB players who are members of the elite 200 home runs and 200 steals club featuring Mike Trout, Alex Rodriguez, and more

Few players in the history of the MLB have had the combined power and speed to hit 200 home runs and steal 200 bases. Only fifty-one players have achieved the feat. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen was the latest player to join the exclusive club. He stole his 200th base Tuesday, April 26 against his former squad, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here are the top 5 MLB players with 200 home runs and stolen bases

But who are the top five MLB players out of the fifty-one members of this elite club? Let's find out.

#5 Mike Trout

Mike Trout was the youngest player the MLB has ever seen to steal 200 bases and hit as many home runs. He accomplished it before his 28th birthday

Mike Trout is the only active player besides McCutchen with more than 200 home runs and 200 stolen bases. Furthermore, Trout was the youngest player ever to achieve the feat. He reached the milestone when he was just 28 years old, which is faster than big names like Alex Rodriguez and Barry Bonds could manage.

Jack Harris @Jack_A_Harris Mike Trout stole second for his 200th career steal. He becomes the first player in MLB history with 200+ steals and 275+ HRs before his age 28 season Mike Trout stole second for his 200th career steal. He becomes the first player in MLB history with 200+ steals and 275+ HRs before his age 28 season

Trout is one of those rare combinations of power and speed that you only see once or twice in a generation. When he's not stealing bases, you can catch Trout diving for fly balls in the outfield or throwing out baserunners with his rocket arm.

#4 Rickey Henderson

Former New York Yankees Rickey Henderson (R) and Don Mattingly (L), who is currently the Los Angeles Dodgers manager, before an MLB Old Timer's game

Coming in at number four is the all-time stolen bases king, Rickey Henderson. The legend's career spanned from 1979 to 2003. He played for several different teams, the most prominent of which were the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees. Henderson relied mostly on speed to get around the bases. The ten-time All-Star stole a whopping 1,406 bases over the course of his career. But he also mixed in some power, too. He smacked 297 home runs during his 24 years in the Bigs.

#3 Alex Rodriguez

Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez stole 329 bases and hit 696 home runs

Number three is none other than the great number 13 of the Bronx, Alex Rodriguez. Rodriguez's career spanned from 1994 to 2016 and he played primarily for the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees. When he wasn't hitting home runs, the superstar was a menace on the bases. He stole 329 bases on top of hitting 696 home runs during his 20-year career.

#2 Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron's iconic number four was cut into the grass during the 91st annual MLB All-Star game

Number two goes to the man who held the all-time home run record for years until the legendary Barry Bonds broke it. Hank Aaron played from 1954 to 1976 for the Milwaukee Braves and the Atlanta Braves. We all know him for his power, but not many consider his speed. The great wearer of number 44 not only hit 755 home runs, but also stole 240 bases over the course of his 22-year career.

#1 Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds' skillset was otherworldly

Nobody could take the number one spot away from the iconic Barry Bonds. He played from 1986 to 2007 for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants and broke countless records while doing so. Would you ever guess that the all-time home run leader could also find the time to steal more than 500 bases in his career?

That's right. When Bonds wasn't trotting around the bases following one of his 762 home runs, he was speeding towards one of his 514 total stolen bases. Bonds was truly a freak of nature.

