Top 5 MLB players who are set to be free agents in 2022-23 MLB offseason

With the 2022 MLB playoffs almost over, fans are now keeping an eye on potential offseason transactions. There will be major roster overhauls for several of the big clubs. With contracts now reaching record numbers, stars are shopping around for the best offer. Several big-name prospects are testing the free agency market.

The mighty New York Yankees have failed to reach the World Series since 2009. The New York Mets, the team with the highest payroll in the majors, have failed to reach one since 2015. The LA Dodgers won 111 games and somehow still managed to win just one playoff game in 2022.

The Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants are also looking to bring in top-level players.

MLB teams are expected to spend big in the offseason with several talented players entering free agency

Aaron Judge hits a fly ball against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

There is a plethora of talent in this year's free agent class. Teams can choose from four to five elite shortstops, including Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Elite pitching is available too, with Sean Manaea and Carlos Rodon looking for big contracts. Finally, if teams are willing to pay the price, there is an abundance of hitting options available.

#1 Edwin Diaz

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has developed into one of MLB's top closers. He had a phenomenal 1.31 ERA and finished the season with 32 saves. His strikeout rate of 17.1 per nine innings is almost unfathombale in MLB. He had 118 total strikeouts in 62 innings.

Diaz is known for his fastballs that can reach up to 103 mph. He recently mastered his slider and is now using that pitch more often. That one-two punch is hard for any hitter to handle.

#2 Clayton Kershaw

At the age of 34, Clayton Kershaw is not young. He is, however, still a top pitcher. Since his MLB debut in 2008, Kershaw has dominated hitters and led the LA Dodgers to become a powerhouse in the National league. The Dodgers have reached three World Series over the past six seasons on the back of Kershaw.

The left-handed pitcher has a variety of pitches in his arsenal and can still keep hitters off-balance. He proved this season that age is just a number. Kershaw went 12-3 with an impressive 2.28 ERA. He averaged over a strikout per innings and finished with a 0.94 WHIP. He also led the Dodgers in total innings.

#3 Trea Turner

Along with Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers will do everything in their power to hold on to Trea Turner. The right-handed shortstop is one of the premier infielders available. He can do it all. Turner has a lifetime MLB batting average of .302. He can hit with power, defend and has speed.

Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson round-up an elite class of shortstops, but Turner is probably the prized asset of the group. The 29-year-old is reaching his prime and will be an upgrade for any MLB team willing to shell out the funds.

Rumor is that Turner is looking for a change of scenery and is looking to move back East. The Philadelphia Phillies are rumored to be interested in his services.

#4 Jacob deGrom

There were concerns about Jacob deGrom's health after he suffered another significant injury at the start of the 2022 season. The four-time All-Star quashed any doubts regarding his ability to pitch at a high level.

DeGrom started 11 games and finished with a stingy 3.08 ERA. He struck out 102 batters in just 64.1 innings. In his 11 starts, he finished with nine or more strikeouts in eight of the outings. He struck out 13 hitters in just five innings versus the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 18.

"13 strikeouts today for Jacob deGrom" - FOX Sports: MLB

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner proved in 2022 that he still has the goods. Teams around the league should be drooling at the idea of adding Jacob deGrom to their pitching rotation.

#5 Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is the most coveted player when it comes to this year's free agency class. The New York Yankees slugger took a chance earlier this season and refused a massive contract from the Yankees. His gamble seems to have paid off.

Aaron Judge had a record-breaking 2022 season. The four-time All-Star is the favorite to win his first MVP award. His season tally of 62 home runs was a new American League record, overtaking the 61-year-old record held by Roger Maris.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks HE DID IT! AARON JUDGE HITS NUMBER 62! HE DID IT! AARON JUDGE HITS NUMBER 62! https://t.co/T8UGFUzOGo

"HE DID IT! AARON JUDGE HITS NUMBER 62!" - Talkin' Yanks

Judge led the MLB in numerous offensive categories this season. He ranked first in home runs, RBIs, runs, OBP, slugging and OPS. It was a phenomenal year for the Yankees slugger. He can set his price after the season he just completed.

The New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and LA Dodgers are all rumored to be interested in acquiring Judge. If the Yankees have any chance of holding on to their top players, they will need to spend big in the offseason. If not, there are plenty of suitors out there for a player of Judge's caliber.

