  Top 5 MLB plays of August 22, ft. Roman Anthony, Jesus Sanchez and others 

Top 5 MLB plays of August 22, ft. Roman Anthony, Jesus Sanchez and others 

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 22, 2025 06:35 GMT
Top 5 MLB plays of August 22, ft. Roman Anthony, Jesus Sanchez, and others
Top 5 MLB plays of August 22, ft. Roman Anthony, Jesus Sanchez and others

On Thursday, MLB saw some intense action, curated by some good plays and an electrifying debut, which made it to the top five moments from the day. From Roman Anthony's debut at Yankee Stadium to a LA Dodgers legend's unhittable pitch, these moments will serve as the perfect desserts after the main course.

Top 5 MLB plays of August. 22

#1. Roman Anthony’s electrifying Yankee Stadium debut

Roman Anthony, who was extended by the Boston Red Sox during the season, proved on Thursday that he's here for big moments.

Anthony used his first MLB appearance in the Bronx to full effect. He delivered a game-tying single in the sixth inning and followed it with a two-run, second-deck home run in the ninth to seal a 6-3 victory for the Red Sox over the New York Yankees.

#2. The unhittable pitch Clayton Kershaw threw

Baseball can never get bored of seeing Clayton Kershaw fooling hitters with his breaking balls. However, on Thursday, a rare moment happened with a 0-2 pitch count during the third inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers southpaw's casual pitch reached the catcher on multiple bounces, drawing laughter at Coors Field.

#3. Jesus Sanchez hit five times to get out of a slump

Over in Baltimore, Jesus Sanchez just had a career night to come out of a slump. Sanchez made his bat talk on all five plate appearances, as he ended the night 5-for-5. He hit four singles and a double to get out of a 0-for-29 slump he had coming into this game.

Thanks to his offensive output, the Astros won the game 7-2 against the Orioles.

#4. Vinnie Pasquantino homers in fourth straight game

Kansas City Royals slugger Vinnie Pasquantino might be in his clutchiest version in his career over the last four games. On Thursday, the slugger took his home-run streak to four straight games after he hit one out of the park against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning.

For the first time in his career, Pasquantino has homered in four straight games as he looks forward to extending that streak further.

#5. Carlos Correa's incredible sliding play at 3B

Those learning baseball and taking reps in the infield should not miss out on this play. Carlos Correa made a "Gold Glove" defense in the fourth inning of the game against the Baltimore Orioles.

A pop-up by Orioles hitter Dylan Beavers was dying up just in front of the clubhouse at Camden Yards. However, the Astros' third baseman never took his eye off the ball and made a slide to get under the ball and converted the out with an incredible-looking play.

Which play do you think deserved to be in the top five? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Edited by Veer Badani
