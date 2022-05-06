MLB stadiums have evolved dramatically over the past 150 years. Most of the original parks were designed as sweeping open-air venues that could fit tens of thousands of fans. Then came the era of retractable roofs and domes to prevent inclement weather from interfering with ball games. But these, for the most part, just looked ugly. Now, general taste has returned to the classic style of ballparks, but this time with a few modern tweaks. Huge jumbotrons grace the outfield and flashing light displays alert fans of home runs or victories.

What are the top 5 MLB stadiums that are now defunct?

Yes, MLB stadiums have come a long way. While we're being retrospective, let's take a look at some stadiums that are now defunct—that is, no longer used as baseball stadiums.

#5 Kingdome, Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks shared the Kingdome with the Seattle Mariners

Here's a classic football-baseball multi-purpose stadium. The Seattle Mariners called the Kingdome home for 1,755 games. They departed for Safeco Field, now T-Mobile Park, in 1999. The Seahawks left at the same time and the park was destroyed a year later. All the history is gone, but our memories of the stadium remain.

#4 Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis

The Minnesota Twins shared the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome with the Minnesota Vikings

It may not look like one, but the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minnesota used to be a ballpark. The Minnesota Twins called it home from 1982 right up until 2009, at which time they switched to Target Field. The Twins enjoyed a few historic World Series runs in the ballpark. It will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Twins fans.

#3 Robert F. Kennedy Stadium, Washington D.C

RFK Stadium is now a soccer field

Let's just take a moment to appreciate that an MLB ballpark was named after an American politician: Robert F. Kennedy. RFK Stadium was a multi-purpose stadium and was the home of the Washington Nationals from 2005 to 2007. It was one of the first parks with cookie-cutter dimensions that didn't provide much in the unique category. At least it looked pretty magnificent from the outside.

#2 Olympic Stadium, Montreal

The Montral Expos played in the Olympic Stadium from 1977–2004

The Olympic Stadium in Montreal, former home of the Expos, is a sight to behold. It has sweeping steel beams cutting across the ceiling running towards a massive oval window in the center. Similar to Rogers Centre in Toronto, the seating runs all the way around the playing area like a football stadium. MLB games haven't been played there since 2004, but Montreal baseball fans still remember the Expos' glory days when they walk past this place.

#1 Old Yankee Stadium, New York

Old Yankee Stadium was closed in 2008

Old Yankee Stadium gave way to the new Yankee Stadium right beside it. The New York Yankees played in the old stadium for 85 years before deciding they needed an upgrade. But they didn't tear the old one down. It simply has too much history for a wrecking ball to take away. Legends like Babe Ruth and Micky Mantle called this place home. It will forever be an MLB landmark.

