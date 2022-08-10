Top 5 moments from first ever MLB Field of Dreams game featuring New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox

The Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox was a highlight of the 2021 MLB season. Hosted at the filming location of the movie of the same name, it was an instant classic that came down to the wire. With so many memorable moments created in just one game, it is no surprise that the MLB is attempting to recreate the magic in 2022.

This year's Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds has quite the legacy to live up to. From celebrities to historical recreations to one of the best baseball games of the season, the 2021 Field of Dreams game had it all.

Without further adieu, let’s take a look at these legendary moments that will live forever in history.

#5 The perfect introduction featuring Kevin Costner

MLB at Field of Dreams - Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

Starting off the Field of Dreams way with a recreation of the film's most famous scene was a stroke of genius. Kevin Costner effortlessly played the role he portrayed many years ago. Seeing the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox players coming in through the corn was perfect.

Fox Sports posted a clip of the game's introduction to Twitter, and it is well worth the watch.

"Relive the incredible introduction to last year's MLB Field of Dreams Game, featuring Kevin Costner" - Fox Sports

The inevitable attempt to outdo this legendary introduction will be fascinating to see this year, as the bar is set very high.

#4 Aaron Judge hits two home runs into the cornfield

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

It wouldn't be a big New York Yankees game without Aaron Judge playing better than almost everybody else. With so many eyes on him, the Yankees slugger cracked two home runs in the game, accounting for five RBIs.

SNY Yankees posted a beautiful angle of one of Judge's homers and subsequent celebrations to Twitter.

"This view of Aaron Judge's Field of Dreams homer >>>>>>" - SNY Yankees

Having one of the MLB's biggest stars shine on such a huge stage was the ideal outcome for the league.

#3 Field of Dreams cast reunion

Kevin Costner speaking with the media

This game would not have happened if it were not for the memorable movie released in 1989. The movie led so many to fall in love with baseball and is one of the best sports movies ever made. Seeing the cast get back together to reminisce and enjoy what they helped build was amazing. As they say, "If you build it, they will come."

Dwier Brown, who played Kevin Costner's son in the film, posted this tweet celebrating their reunion.

"See you tonight at the Field of Dreams game! Thanks @MLB for such a wonderful week here" - Dwier Brown

This heartwarming moment was one of the best parts of the Field of Dreams game.

#2 Giancarlo Stanton home run steals the lead in the ninth inning

MLB at Field of Dreams - Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

Back to the game itself, the high scoring affair went all the way down to the wire. Due, in large part, to Giancarlo Stanton hitting a monster home run in the ninth inning to give the Yankees the lead.

Fox Sports provided a clip of the lead-stealing home run to Twitter.

"THAT BALL IS GONE! STANTON SMASH! Yankees take the lead!! WOW" - Fox Sports

Despite all the home runs from the Yankees stars, it would not be their day because of number one on this list.

#1 Tim Anderson blasts a walk-off home run

Tim Anderson after hitting the game winng home run

The Chicago White Sox won the most dramatic game of the season in the most dramatic way possible. Tim Anderson stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a walk-off home run. Hollywood could not script an ending better than this.

The MLB posted the entirety of the at-bat and celebration to YouTube.

The MLB had a smash success with the first ever Field of Dreams game, in large part, thanks to these moments. Now, the MLB just has to hope this year's game can live up to it's revered predecessor.

