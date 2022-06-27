Top 5 position players who could be traded before the August 2nd deadline | MLB 2022

As we finish the third month of the 2022 MLB season, it is becoming increasingly apparent who the real winners and losers are. Some teams are looking poised to go very far this fall. Meanwhile, others are looking ready to pack it all in already.

Due to a delay in the start of the season, the MLB trade deadline in 2022 will be August 2. That means, until that date, teams have time to take stock of the talent they have and the talent that they wish to acquire. Here are some of the players who will most likely be getting a phone call from the front office this year.

Top 5 MLB players most likely to be traded in 2022

#5 Gabriel Moreno, Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays found themselves in a bit of a pickle when rookie Venezuelan catcher Gabriel Moreno got injured last month. Originally, they used catcher Alejandro Kirk as a substitute.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ It's getting hard to argue against Alejandro Kirk being an All-Star starting catcher It's getting hard to argue against Alejandro Kirk being an All-Star starting catcher https://t.co/FSpSM6dmgh

"It's getting hard to argue against Alejandro Kirk being an All-Star starting catcher" - @ Talkin' Baseball

Kirk has hit .357 over the past month with seven home runs and 21 RBIs. The Blue Jays might prefer Kirk as their starter behind home plate. In this case, they might look to get a good deal for Moreno's young talent on the open market.

#4 Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals

Things are not looking so good for the Kansas City Royals this season. The team has a record of 25-43, and look to be going nowhere near the postseason this year. For this reason, it looks as though the Royals may be entering a period of rebuilding.

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi could be a great asset. Benintendi is 27 and arbitration eligible at the end of the season. He usually hits around 20 home runs but can work on patience, which will come with age. With an ERA off 4.99 - the worst in the AL - the Royals could cash in on some pitching.

#3 Josh Bell, Washington Nationals

While most observers believe that Juan Soto will be an important bargaining chip for the Washington Nationals down the road, now is not the time. For the last-place Nats, they need leverage. That may well come in the form of first baseman Josh Bell. He is leading the MLB with 71 games played this year. He is also getting back some of the numbers that he put out with the Pittsburgh Pirates when he was an MLB All-Star. Watch out for the Nationals to see Bell as an easy trade with only a year left on his contract.

Cincinnati Reds v Boston Red Sox

#2 Frankie Montas, Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics were well-known this year for being the only MLB team not to make any acquisitions in the offseason. In fact, they waited until the 11th hour to agree to terms with right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas just before the season began.

Mercury News @mercnews Frankie Montas is dependable, durable and reliable. That’s why the Oakland A’s will likely trade him soon bayareane.ws/3y8QfG3 Frankie Montas is dependable, durable and reliable. That’s why the Oakland A’s will likely trade him soon bayareane.ws/3y8QfG3

"Frankie Montas is dependable, durable and reliable. That’s why the Oakland A’s will likely trade him soon" - @ Mercury News

Montas has been a workhorse for the A's since 2017. So far, he has started 15 games this year, the most in the league. Montas will be arbitration eligible, and the Athletics may be keen to deal him to another MLB buyer before then.

#1 Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds

Just about nothing has gone right for the Reds this year, and that goes double for pitching. The team has an ERA of 5.38, the worst in the MLB. The Cincinnati Reds have only pitched 600 innings, though, 27th lowest out of 30 MLB teams.

SNY @SNYtv The Mets are reportedly showing interest in trading for the Reds' Luis Castillo on.sny.tv/lB4eykK The Mets are reportedly showing interest in trading for the Reds' Luis Castillo on.sny.tv/lB4eykK https://t.co/PmEr1e5lej

"The Mets are reportedly showing interest in trading for the Reds' Luis Castillo" - @ SNY

This means that their rotation is shouldering a lot of the weight. Luis Castillo has been good for the Reds, but you can tell he is tiring out. The 29-year-old Dominican pitcher's stats have been sliding by any metric. The Reds need help scoring runs and in their bullpen. Luis Castillo could be seen as a good vehicle to obtain that.

That is our list of MLB players most likely to be traded this year? Can you think of any others? Let us know below.

