Top 5 prospects signed by MLB clubs so far in international free agency

International free agency is the period in the MLB calendar that presents teams with the opportunity to sign talented young prospects from around the world. Any international player eligible to sign for MLB clubs must turn 16 before they sign with a team and must turn 17 before Sept. 1 the following year.

There have been a number of successful players signed by MLB clubs during the international free agency period, including Carlos Delgado with the Toronto Blue Jays (1988) and Salvador Perez with the Kansas City Royals (2006).

While there is no guarantee that any of the prospects during the international signing period will reach a superstar level, there is always the potential with these players.

Here's a look at five of the top prospects signed during international free agency

#1 - Leo De Vries, San Diego Padres

For the second year in a row, the San Diego Padres have landed the top international prospect, Leo De Vries. The shortstop from the Dominican Republic may not have the prospect pedigree of Ethan Salas, who the Padres took last season, he was the consensus top prospect in international free agency.

"Leo De Vries might have the most VAR a prospect has had since Tatis. Vibes are off the charts with this kid." - @DevineGospel

The San Diego Padres may have landed their shortstop of the future as Leo De Vries has shown the potential to hit for power from both sides of the plate.

#2 - Jose Perdomo, Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have one of the top rosters in the MLB thanks to the likes of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley. Well, they added yet another talented prospect who could find himself as a key piece of the future, Jose Perdomo. The talented shortstop is reportedly to have above-average batting skills, as well as an eye for the strikezone.

#3 - Paulino Santana, Texas Rangers

Just as in life, the rich get richer. The reigning World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, agreed to terms with outfield prospect Paulino Santana, who could find himself as one of the team's top young stars. Santana is viewed as a true five-tool prospect and has drawn comparisons to the likes of superstar Julio Rodriguez.

"Welcome to the family, Paulino! We've agreed to terms with International Free Agent OF Paulino Santana." - @TEXPlayerDev

#4 - Fernando Cruz, Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs, like many of the other teams during international free agency, have landed a top shortstop prospect, Fernando Cruz. The infielder from the Dominican Republic is not only renowned for his hitting prowess but also for his defensive abilities. It will be exciting for Cubs fans to watch Cruz grow.

#5 - Yovanny Rodriguez, New York Mets

The only catcher to crack this list, the New York Mets agreed to a contract with Yovanny Rodriguez from Venezuela. His abilities as both a hitter and a game-calling catcher make him one of the most intriguing prospects in international free agency. The New York Mets may have landed a future star here, but only time will tell.

"Check out this profile on prized Mets’ IFA signing C Yovanny Rodriguez from MLB Film Room" - @Mets_Minors

