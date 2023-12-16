Top 5 Shohei Ohtani formal looks that redefine the Dodgers record-breaker's stylish swagger

Shohei Ohtani is the best two-way phenomenon in the history of baseball. He is a gentleman on and off the field. ShoTime has rocked in some dapper suit pieces, lighting up the entrances with his striking personality.

"Ohtani has always known how to rock a suit" - mlb.fits

Ohtani's suit game has always been on point, and over the years, we have seen the Japanese ace rocking many suit pieces. In the top five suit-piece images shared on Instagram, Ohtani looks like a 29-year-old.

The two-way ace has hardly aged. He was clicked at the 2022 MLB All-Star event, the 2021 World Series press conference, and three times in Japan while interviewing in the Nippon Professional Baseball League.

Ohtani has always dedicated himself to the sport and away from all the distractions in life. He had plenty of suitors this offseason but signed a monster deal with the LA Dodgers, a US sports record of $700 million over a decade.

It just doesn't end there. This crazy deal has $680 million in deferred salaries. Shohei is scheduled to earn $2 million every year for the first ten years as a Dodger and then $68 million for the next ten years from 2034 to 2043.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers introduce Shohei Ohtani after signing the superstar to a record $700 million contract" - CitizenFreePres

Shohei Ohtani is in a league of his own

Shohei Ohtani was the talk of baseball even before he inked his historic $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was considered the sport's biggest and most marketable talent.

Ohtani has revolutionized baseball since joining the Los Angeles Angels six years ago. He can control a game from the batter's box or the pitcher's mound. However, he won't pitch again until 2025 due to elbow surgery. Also, he won't be used as a designated hitter until 2024.

"The team used a 2017 video of Kobe Bryant encouraging Ohtani to join the Dodgers during their pitch to him, per Alden Gonzalez and Jeff Passan" - BleacherReport

The Dodgers, a well-known and prosperous team, have won 10 of the previous 11 division titles in the National League West. As a result, Ohtani's fame will undoubtedly grow even more as it combines with the LA team's brand. The team and he are expected to make deep postseason runs in the MLB.

