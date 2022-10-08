Top 5 sluggers heading into the 2022 MLB postseason

With the 2022 MLB postseason upon us, teams will require power hitting if they hope to make a deep run in the playoffs. Small hits are essential during the 162 game regular season, but offenses that hit extra-base hits and home runs tend to win championships.

Last season, only two playoff games were won by teams that didn't hit a homerun. This is a new age in baseball where hitters swing for the fence. Need more evidence? Of the five teams with the best records in MLB, only the New York Mets finished outside the top five in home runs. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, New York Yankees, and Atlanta Braves all hit more than 211 home runs.

With power hitting such a key ingredient in this day and age, we examine the top five sluggers heading into the MLB playoffs.

#5 Manny Machado, San Diego Padres (MLB)

After a lot of hype, the San Diego Padres scrapped their way into the playoffs late in the season. The team has a plethora of talent, but has had difficulty finding the right formula. One player they can continue to count on is Manny Machado.

Machado ranks seventh in the MLB in slugging. He has an impressive stat line with 32 home runs, 37 doubles, and one triple. He also ranks in the top 10 in the league with 102 RBIs.

"Padres hitters with at least 32 HR and 37 doubles in one season: Ken Caminiti, 1996 MANNY MACHADO, 2022" - Nick Lee

With Juan Soto struggling, the Padres will rely heavily on Machado to step up. The six-time All-Star finally has a chance to show what he can do on the big stage.

#4 Yordan Alvarez

An argument could be made for Yordan Alvarez to be higher on this list. The Houston Astros slugger started the season with a bang. In his first 84 games, Alvarez had 30 home runs, averaging one per 2.80 games. Since then, though, he has had seven in his last 51 games. That is an average of one per 7.28.

Another noteworty statistic is the fact that he ranks second in the MLB in OPS. His remarkable 1.019 OPS ranks only behind MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge.

Alvarez's recent slump and the fact that he doesn't rank in the top five in home runs moves him down this list.

#3 Kyle Schwarber

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder is having an outstanding season. With Bryce Harper missing 63 games this season, Schwarber was the key reason for Philadelphia reaching the playoffs.

"The Home Run Leader of the NL" - Philadelphia Phillies

If Aaron Judge wasn't having such a sensational season, Schwarber might have had a chance to lead the league in homers. He finished the regular season with 46 home runs, 21 doubles, and three triples in 155 games. He leads the Phillies roster in home runs, RBIs and runs. If the Philles have any chance of reaching their first World Series since 2009, Schwarber will have to perform at a high level.

#2 Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)

Paul Goldschmidt has been an all-round star this season. The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has a .317/.404/.578 slash line and a .982 OPS. Goldschmidt ranks eighth in the MLB with 35 home runs. He also ranks in the top 10 in doubles with 41. Goldschmidt had a realistic shot at the Triple Crown before stuttering late in the season. The Cardinals will look to the seven-time All-Star to lead their offense, as he has done all season.

#1 Aaron Judge

Number one on this list should be no surprise to any baseball fan. After breaking Roger Maris' 61 year old American League record for home runs, the decision was unanimous. Judge has 62 home runs and 28 doubles on the season. That is 16 more than any other player in the MLB.

"HE DID IT! AARON JUDGE HITS NUMBER 62!" - Talkin' Yanks

If that is not enough, Aaron Judge also leads the league in several other offensive categories. The New York Yankees outfielder ranks first in MLB in home runs, RBIs, runs, OBP, slugging and OPS.

The Yankees will hope that this is the year they can finally break their World Series drought. The Bronx Bombers have reached the playoffs for the sixth straight season, but a World Series ring has eluded them. If they hope to have any chance of winning their first championship since 2009, Aaron Judge needs to continue to produce.

